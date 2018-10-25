With Michigan on a bye week, using our partnership with Pro Football Focus, we dove into the numbers through eight games of Michigan’s offense.

- Junior right guard Michael Onwenu has been Michigan’s best pass blocker on the offensive line so far this season. His PFF pass blocking grade of 91.6 is the highest on the team and he has not given up a sack. In 228 pass blocking snaps, Onwenu has only allowed one hurry.

- Junior wide receiver Grant Perry has been Michigan’s best run blocker among players seeing significant snaps. He along with freshman Ronnie Bell and junior tight end Sean McKeon have high PFF run blocking grades. Amongst the offensive lineman, fifth-year senior offensive lineman Juwann Bushell-Beatty has the highest run blocking grade of the offensive lineman.