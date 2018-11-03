Instant Recap: Michigan 42, Penn State 7
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan destroyed Penn State, 42-7, inside The Big House today, making an impressive statement in the process.
Here's how everything unfolded:
First Half
Michigan got off to a hot start this afternoon against Penn State.
It forced a punt on the Nittany Lions' first possession of the game, and then strung together an eight-play, 76-yard scoring drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Shea Patterson.
The first quarter ended with the Wolverines holding a 7-0 lead, although they could have tacked on three more points with 1:06 to go in the frame, but a 50-yard field goal attempt by redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin was blocked.
Penn State's first drive of the second stanza began at its own 35-yard line, but ended in disaster.
Fifth-year senior quarterback Trace McSorley fumbled at midfield, and fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich recovered it at Michigan's 48-yard line.
U-M capitalized off the turnover with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Patterson to sophomore wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones with 6:52 to go in the quarter, extending the Wolverines' lead to 14-0.
Three straight punts ensued (two by Penn State and one by Michigan), before the Wolverines took a knee to end the half, happily taking their 14-0 advantage into the break.
Second Half
The third quarter was when the action really picked up.
Four consecutive punts began the frame (two by each team), before the Maize and Blue finally got things going late in the frame.
They put together a 13-play, 90-yard scoring drive that took 7:05 off the clock, culminating in a seven-yard touchdown pass to redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry, giving U-M a 21-0 lead.
The rout was on when PSU brought in redshirt junior quarterback Tommy Stevens in place of McSorley on its next drive, and he proceeded to throw a 62-yard pick-six to fifth-year senior cornerback Brandon Watson, giving Michigan a 28-0 edge with just nine seconds left in the quarter.
The final frame began with a Penn State punt, and Michigan took over at its own 47-yard line with 13:17 left in the contest.
The showdown turned into a complete annihilation when senior running back Karan Higdon ran it in from four yards out with 9:49 left, putting U-M up 35-0.
The onslaught continued when junior cornerback David Long picked off PSU on its next drive, and the offense capitalized with a one-yard touchdown run by junior running back Chris Evans, increasing the rout to 42-0.
The Nittany Lions finally got on the board when Stevens ran it in from eight yards out with 1:59 to go, ruining the shutout.
U-M ran the clock out on its final drive of the game, capping off a 42-7 victory.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook