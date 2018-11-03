Michigan destroyed Penn State, 42-7, inside The Big House today, making an impressive statement in the process.

Michigan got off to a hot start this afternoon against Penn State.

It forced a punt on the Nittany Lions' first possession of the game, and then strung together an eight-play, 76-yard scoring drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Shea Patterson.

The first quarter ended with the Wolverines holding a 7-0 lead, although they could have tacked on three more points with 1:06 to go in the frame, but a 50-yard field goal attempt by redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin was blocked.

Penn State's first drive of the second stanza began at its own 35-yard line, but ended in disaster.

Fifth-year senior quarterback Trace McSorley fumbled at midfield, and fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich recovered it at Michigan's 48-yard line.

U-M capitalized off the turnover with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Patterson to sophomore wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones with 6:52 to go in the quarter, extending the Wolverines' lead to 14-0.

Three straight punts ensued (two by Penn State and one by Michigan), before the Wolverines took a knee to end the half, happily taking their 14-0 advantage into the break.