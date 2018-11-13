IU Coach Tom Allen is in his second season leading the Hoosiers.

In his first year at the helm, IU scared Michigan as the Wolverines needed overtime to defeat IU 27-20 in 2017. This year’s IU squad is different, but the Hoosiers are coming off a close victory over Maryland last weekend and Allen hopes that victory carries over to Ann Arbor.

“Anxious for our guys to respond in the right way to be able to build off of this and take momentum into the biggest game of our season, which is our next game against the Michigan Wolverines, and it's the biggest one because it is the next one,” Allen said.

Allen knows how good the Wolverines are this season.

“So, we know what they've accomplished this year,” Allen said. “They're really playing at a high level, and coach Harbaugh's got them doing a lot of great things. So, great opportunity, great challenge for the Hoosiers this weekend.”

Allen was on the staff at Ole Miss when Michigan junior quarterback Shea Patterson was recruited there.

“I think Shea Patterson's special,” Allen said. “I was a part of the staff that recruited him when he was younger, and ended up going to that particular place, and now he's at Michigan. So now I know him extremely well. Watched him play a lot on film in high school, and a lot of respect for his talents. He's extremely gifted passer, but also has great escapability. And they'll use him in the run game at times, and it's effective when they do.”

Allen talked about how hard it is to defend Patterson.

"He's one of those unique guys that he could be moving to his left, his right, it really doesn't matter,” Allen said. “He can contort his body and make the throws he has to make, and he's accurate when he does that. That's what makes me so, you know, nervous as a DC, and to try to defend him because there's always separation that's created when a guy starts scrambling. It's almost impossible not to have that.”

Allen had great things to say about defensive coordinator Don Brown and how well Michigan has been playing.

“As they've gotten rolling now, they've been pretty impressive the last -- the majority of the season, but offensively, their defense has been lights out since day one. But their offense has really been performing at a high level the last several weeks. So they're a very good football team. I think that he makes them way more dangerous than they were before.”

Allen said IU will likely try to attack Michigan with deep passes.

“That's definitely part of the process, and part of our objective was to throw the ball down the field, to be able to take pressure off the run game for us, and then to be able to not load it or overwhelm you or have that extra hat there that you can't block because of the structure that they had defensively.

“So, yeah, there's no question. We know we needed to, and we've made it a priority to do that. Really was effective on Saturday. Needs to be again. I think that's just part of what we want to do.”



