



In Michigan’s last home game of the season, the Wolverines are set to face Indiana. IU has struggled this season, but has played Michigan tough in recent years.

The Hoosiers are 5-5 with an S&P+ ranking of 81. Prior to beating Maryland last week, IU had lost four straight games Big Ten games.

The Hoosiers have an offensive S&P+ of 81.

IU’s rushing and passing S&P+ are exactly the same at 64. The Hoosiers are one of the worst teams at finishing drives and score only 3.98 points per scoring opportunity, which is 114th in the nation.

Hoosier redshirt sophomore quarterback Peyton Ramsey had his best game of the season last week against Maryland with a PFF grade of 81.7. His success against Maryland was aided by the fact that he had his highest yards per attempt of the season.

While Ramsey has 11 interceptions, he is a rather accurate quarterback with a completion percentage of 67.3 percent. Ramsey is also IU’s second-leading rusher with 398 yards and four touchdowns.

Freshman running back Stevie Scott has been one of IU’s best offensive weapons. Scott is close to the 1,000-yard mark and is averaging 5.0 yards per carry. Along with his eight touchdowns, Scott has rushed for 50 first downs and helps IU move the chains. However, Scott hasn’t broken off too many long runs and only has 17 rushes of ten or more yards.

IU’s passing attack is led by two deep threats in junior wide receivers Nick Westbrook and Donovan Hale. Since catching five passes for 109 yards at Ohio State, Westbrook has only caught 10 passes for 112 yards in the four games since having success against the Buckeyes.

Hale has a team-high six touchdowns and 13.7 yards per catch. Senior wide receiver Luke Timian has the highest catch rate of the Hoosier wide receivers with 77.8 percent.

IU’s defense is slightly better than its offense with a defensive S&P+ of 75.

IU’s defense has not been disruptive this season. The Hoosiers only have an overall havoc rate of 90 and have a sack rate of 4.6 percent, which is No. 108 in the country. IU doesn’t have a player with more than 2.5 sacks or more than 6.5 tackles for a loss.

Opponents are having success on third down against the Hoosiers, completing 41.61 percent of third downs, which is 92nd in the country.

Sophomore defensive back Marcelino Ball has 36.5 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three pass break ups, and 2.5 sacks. According to PFF, Ball is IU’s best defensive player of those that play significant snaps with a grade of 78.0 and a coverage grade of 83.1.

Of IU’s defensive lineman, junior Allen Stallings IV has 17 pressures and two sacks and senior Nikes Sykes has 19 pressures and two sacks.