Ahead of Penn State’s game against Michigan, Penn State coach James Franklin spoke to the media Tuesday.

In his weekly press conference, Franklin had high praise for Michigan’s defense and said that it would provide a big challenge.

Penn State’s starting quarterback Trace McSorley injured his knee against Iowa Saturday but returned to the game. Franklin would not address McSorley’s knee injury directly

In Tuesday’s press conference, Franklin compared McSorley to Michigan’s junior quarterback Shea Patterson. Franklin said that both can make plays with their feet and out of the pocket.

“He’s a guy I’d describe a lot like Trace,” Franklin said. “They got a guy who’s played a lot of football, been in big moments and those types of things,” Franklin said. “So, he’s added another dimension to their offense and I would describe him in a lot of ways like Trace.”

Franklin knew what awaited his team going into the Big House.

“Tremendous opportunity,” Franklin said. “I know our guys are excited about the opportunity. If you look at them, they’re a veteran team. 21 of 29 starters returning this season.”

With Michigan’s offense, Franklin thought their pass-run balance stood out.

“A big thing with them is their balance,” Franklin said. “They’re extremely balanced offensively. I think in some ways, they’re similar to what we faced last week in terms of they’re a run-first team and a lot of their offense is based around their tight ends.”

Franklin has experience with Michigan’s defensive coordinator Don Brown at Michigan and at Boston College.

“They’re a press man, pressure defense,” Franklin said. “They’re going to try and overload you in the box. They’re going to try and take every yard away. Most defensive coordinators will give you something while trying to take another thing away. Don does not want to give up a yard in a game. He tries to take everything away from you.”

Franklin talked about how a lot of Michigan’s strong pass rush comes down to the fact that Brown has his corners out on an island.

“I would describe them as greedy,” Franklin said. “They want to take everything away while most defensive coordinators don’t approach it that way. So, it’s very challenging.”

Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich is from Pennsylvania and Franklin said he tried to get involved with Winoivch’s recruitment late. Franklin said he was impressed with Winovich.

“His motor on tape is impressive,” Franklin said. “He plays the game really, really hard.”

Franklin also liked what he’s seen from linebacker Devin Bush.

“Devin Bush is as impressive a middle linebacker as you will see,” Franklin said. “He flies all over the field and is explosive and is strong and is powerful.”