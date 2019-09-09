Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh appeared on tonight’s Inside Michigan Football radio show to discuss his club’s 24-21 double-overtime victory over Army this weekend, and revealed what some of his biggest takeaways were. Harbaugh began the segment with nothing but praise for his defense, spouting off in a lengthy rant about how impressive they were against the Black Knights and how they made several of the game’s most important plays that led to victory.

Michigan Wolverines football senior quarterback Shea Patterson completed 19 of his 29 passes for 207 yards on Saturday. (AP Images)

“No win is ever easy,” he began. “The defense played one of the best defensive games against an Army team in years, at least in the last couple. “The thing that stood out was the hustle and the intense play the entire game. This was a hard-fought game for 60 minutes and then in overtime. “The conditioning of the team was excellent. Two critical plays were stopped on the goal line resulting in [senior cornerback] Lavert Hill’s interception, and a tremendous play was made by [fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan] Glasgow leading up to it. “You can say, ‘Hey, there’s the ball game with Glasgow making the play at the one[-yard line]. The interception was well-played — their wing was literally tackling [senior viper Khaleke] Hudson for an eight to 10-yard stretch, but Khaleke drove through it and forced that throw. “The overtime drive also resulted in an Army turnover on the fumble — [sophomore defensive end] Aidan Hutchinson, [senior linebacker] Josh Uche and [junior defensive end] Kwity Paye were huge on that drive. “[Senior defensive tackle] Carlo Kemp played over 60 snaps and was cut roughly 22 times — it was criminal at times. The 10-and-two rule was not taking place. “Kemp deserved to be Defensive Player of the Game, along with Josh Uche. Kemp was stepping around minefields the entire game, so it was a great performance from him. “Don Brown called a great game and had the guys prepared. It went all the way back to spring ball when he put extra emphasis on Army.”

Michigan was still missing two of its key components on offense in fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan and junior receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, who each sat out last week’s win over Middle Tennessee State with injury as well. Harbaugh simply said he’s hopeful to have the duo back on Sept. 21 at Wisconsin, but also explained the impact it will have on the rest of the offensive personnel once they do return. “Jon is one of our top linemen,” the U-M head coach noted. “Donovan is one of our most productive offensive players and arguably one of our toughest guys, in terms of blocking and punt returns. “[Redshirt freshman left tackle] Ryan Hayes had another good ball game. [Senior right guard] Mike Onwenu had the best ball game and I would call him our Offensive Lineman of the Week. “He had no missed assignments and no penalties. Hayes was up there again with the big guys like [senior left guard] Ben Bredeson and [junior center] Cesar Ruiz. “We’ll anticipate Jon being back at left tackle, and Hayes competing with [redshirt freshman] Jalen Mayfield at right tackle. “Hayes has shown he belongs and is definitely our third tackle. He has earned that.” Though it has obviously been a disadvantage not to have the services of Runyan and Peoples-Jones so far this season, their absences have had nothing to do with Michigan’s inability to take care of the ball. The Wolverines’ five lost fumbles are more than any of the 129 other teams in college football, and Harbaugh addressed the three that occurred on offense on Saturday. “When [senior quarterback] Shea [Patterson] starts to get tackled, his first response is to get rid of the ball and avoid the sack,” Harbaugh said. “We have to reinforce the mental keys of securing the ball when you get touched or tackled. “Throwing the ball out of bounds and getting rid of it happens next. The backs missed a protection on the second fumble, and on the third, we keep reinforcing two hands on the ball in traffic.