Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh's staff hirings over the past two weeks have created quite the buzz, and deservedly so.

He kicked things off by bringing in Alabama's Josh Gattis to be the Wolverines' new offensive coordinator, before hiring Boston College's Anthony Campanile as a defensive coach, and then capped things off by grabbing Arizona State's Shaun Nua to serve as U-M's defensive line coach.

Gattis has received the most coverage and analyzation in the early going, but Campanile was an absolute steal as well, according to BCInterruption writer A.J. Black.

“I think he’s going to be great at Michigan," Black explained. "He was only a co-defensive coordinator at Boston College this past year, but the fans loved him so much and saw how much potential he had.

"Considering he’ll be working with Don Brown now, I think the sky is the limit for him. Michigan is getting an absolute steal in Campanile, because he’s a great young recruiter and a position coach who has excelled in every level he’s been at.

"BC fans were pretty bummed he’s leaving, but we all understand it’s part of the game.”