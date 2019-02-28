Bradford Banta played college football at USC, and was a fourth-round pick of the Colts in 1994.

After Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh added three new analysts to his staff in early February, the U-M head man hired yet another one today in Bradford Banta, who served as the New Orleans Saints special teams coordinator the past two years. Harbaugh and Banta actually have a history with one another from their playing days with the Indianapolis Colts, as the two were teammates there from 1994-97.

The 48-year old has spent time on two other NFL staffs as well, beginning his professional coaching career with the Detroit Lions (assistant special teams coach from 2008-11 and assistant linebackers coach from 2012-13) before moving on to the Washington Redskins (assistant special teams coach from 2014-16). Banta joins Pat Perles (who will also be an assistant offensive line coach at Michigan), Steve Casula and Aashon Larkins as the three other analysts Harbaugh has hired since the month began. Here is a bit more background info on each new analyst:

Steve Casula:

He was not only the offensive coordinator at Ferris State during his two years on the job (2017-present), but also their running backs and tight ends coach. Prior to his stint with the Bulldogs, Casula acted as the offensive coordinator and assistant coach at Davenport from 2014-16, and was even their interim head coach to close out his tenure there. Before Davenport, Casula served as the tight ends and H-backs coach at Colgate in 2013, tight ends and fullbacks coach for Western Michigan in 2012, and worked as a graduate assistant with the Broncos' offensive line in 2010 and 2011.

Aashon Larkins:

He joined Bethune-Cookman in 2015, and spent the 2014 campaign as the cornerbacks/special teams coach at Jacksonville State. Prior to his time with JSU, Larkins spent eight years with The Citadel, where he led their defensive backs, linebackers and special teams. He also coached defensive backs at Wagner in 2005, the same position at Holy Cross in 2004, and got his career started as a student assistant at Lehigh (his alma mater) in 2003.

Pat Perles: