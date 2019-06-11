Michigan kicks off its 2019 season on Aug. 31 with a night game against Middle Tennessee State. (AP Images)

Jack Harbaugh kicked off this week's 'Attack Each day' podcast by discussing the Michigan baseball team's success, which knocked off top-seeded UCLA in Los Angeles over the weekend to advance to the College World Series. Harbaugh also recapped the Al Glick youth football camp he spoke at in Jackson on Saturday, before concluding with some outstanding parental advice for families with youthful athletes. We have the highlights below:

Jack Harbaugh, on the Success of the Michigan Baseball Team:

"One thing that stood out to me was the fan support, because it felt like the game was being played in Ann Arbor. The fans were engaged, excited and 'Go Blues' were ringing throughout the stadium. "It just shows you how well Michigan fans travel, and how people in the Los Angeles area took the time to clear their schedules and attend the game. "One play that stood out to me was when there were runners on first and second and I think one out — a fly ball was hit to center field and caught, and both runners tagged up. "I watch a lot of baseball, and I don't see many teams hustle and tag up like that to put themselves in position to win. "Kudos to Coach [Erik] Bakich. I'm sure there was some disappointment in not winning the conference, but he put a game plan together to go out to the West Coast and play the No. 1 team in the country. "He had to have a good handle on his ball club and where they were [mentally] in preparing for those games."

Jack Harbaugh, Discussing the Al Glick Youth Football Camp in Jackson Over the Weekend:

"Al Glick has had a vision for the celebration of football for a long time, and it has allowed speakers to come and talk about what the game has meant in their lives. "Al is using football as the focus for the community of Jackson to bring people and youngsters together. "[My wife] Jackie spoke as well over the weekend about 'the team' concept. "Chris Hutchinson also talked as an ER about concussions — he understands the research that has been done and how the equipment and rules have changed to help eliminate them. We've made the game so much safer because of it. "Jon Jansen also spoke about his 15 years in the NFL and how he'd do it all over again if he had the chance. "Watching our current Michigan football players out there excited me as much as anything — we had about 15 of them in attendance, even though it was all voluntary. "They were engaging with the little kids — from fourth to ninth graders — and they were talking and putting their arms around them, and the youngsters would watch them with huge eyes. "I've been at camps where current players spend more time talking with themselves and with their fans, but not our guys — they wanted to make a difference in the youngsters' lives, because someone had once made a difference in theirs."

Jack Harbaugh's Advice to Parents With Young Athletes: