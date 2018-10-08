Junior quarterback Shea Patterson, junior tight end Sean McKeon and redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry were the three that stood out in Saturday’s 42-21 win over Maryland. Patterson was 8-for-9 when the Terps blitzed and showed great poise.



“We’ve been talking about it really since the first game, his accuracy, decision making has been outstanding, really,” Harbaugh said. “Good timing. He’s made some great plays. Guys making plays … he’s at the front of that line, and we made a lot in this past ball game.”

Patterson is a “great dude,” Harabugh said, a really down to earth and genuine guy, even if he’s not necessarily a loud guy.

“He’s one of the guys. His teammates really like him,” Harbaugh said. “He’s very focused and competitive on the field, an intense practice player and in the game. He brings it.”

Gentry and McKeon contributed in different ways, he added.

“Sean didn’t catch the ball but he is really blocking well, blocking ends 260 to 290, linebackers, safeties. It’s impressive,” he said. “It takes a little something different to block an end …he’s one of our best blockers on the team and is playing at a really high level.

“Zach is blocking well, as well, and got more pass targets in the game. It was probably his best game as a Michigan tight end. That combination of those guys is good.”

NOTES

• Harbaugh prasied receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones for taking a cheap shot to the head and returning to catch a touchdown pass two plays later.

“It was great to see DPJ continue to be so tough. How about the hit he took?” Harbaugh said. “That was a scary type of blow, a defenseless type player. He had to come off and go through the discussions with doctors. Whatever is opposite of having a glass jaw is, he’s got that.”

• Harbaugh expressed hope that redshirt frosh Tarik Black would return this year, and that junior defensive end Rashan Gary would play Saturday against Wisconsin. They’ll need all hands on deck against the Badgers, he said.

“We’ll have to play really good. Wisconsin has got a heck of a good ball club in all phases,” he said. “They’re a good, physical disciplined team, don't beat themselves, play really, really good. They’ve been in big games and got a great back, a great quarterback, coaching staff and defense, really play well in the kicking game.

“We had a good day today, get to know and study the Badgers and got a chance on the practice field, as well.. Guys seem to have a bounce in their step. It seems like the are excited to prepare and practice this week.”

• Offenisve line coach Ed Warinner has been everything hoped and more, Harbaugh said.

“Ed is doing a heck of a job. Ed Warinner is a really, really great football coach,” Harbaugh said. “I’ve learned a lot being around Ed. I like the way he teaches; he’s a teacher. Fundamentals. He’d be good in a chemistry class, in a history class.

“His meetings I probably enjoy as much as anybody on our staff. He is very professorial and learnable. The way he coaches and teaches fundamentals, technique, scheme, assignments … whatever it is, he’s very, very good. It shows in our play. I feel like our linemenare playing the best in their careers.”

Warinner said they learned the personnel strengths in the spring and then tailored the offense to fit it.

“You don't put in the next thing until you’re ready for it," he said. “You keep building it. We weren’t ready at the beginning of the season, but I get that. We pushed them hard in August, have grown a lot since the first game and we s till have room to make more improvements.

“I love the guys I work with. A confused player is a player that looks like he’s not confident, plays without a lot of aggression, tentative and won’t play fast … we gave them two things, when they get good at those two, we move to thing three. It’s like a pitcher … you’re not going to teach them five pitches. You’ll teach two, then the slider, curveball and changeup, one at a time. It’s the same thing with an offensive line.”