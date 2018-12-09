Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

During the week, ESPN college football analyst Cris Carter — who is an Ohio State grad — created quite the stir when he claimed he had "good sources" telling him Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was interested in both the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns head coaching jobs.

On Sunday, Harbaugh put an end to the absurd speculation.

"This is a choreographed message that comes up at this time every year before signing day," Harbaugh told ESPN NFL analyst Adam Schefter, who is a Michigan grad. "It's people spreading messages to further their own personal agenda.

"But I'm on record right here, right now — I'm not going anywhere. I'm staying at Michigan. We have big plans here, and there's a lot we want to accomplish.

"I can't be any more clear about this — it's not true. I'm not going anywhere."

The news comes as no surprise to those who follow the program closely.

Athletic director Warde Manuel also denounced the rumors when he appeared on Ann Arbor's WTKA radio station during the week, stating:

“I would say consider the source of the comment. Cris is very accomplished in his life, but he went to the school down south. We tend to throw out things like that, like 'sources said and my sources.'

"Listen, I have not missed any sleep, and Jim has not said anything to me about it. He’s on the road recruiting and putting great effort in.

"From my perspective, it has no validity at all. There have been zero conversations about it and I believe Jim is very happy here. He is working to continue bringing in great recruits."

Harbaugh to the NFL speculation has arisen in at least some capacity every offseason he's been at Michigan.

He has shot the rumors down in the past, but it obviously hasn't stopped the "experts" out there from bringing them up on an annual basis.

Per thebiglead.com, here is what Carter stated when he claimed to have good sources telling him Harbaugh is potentially looking for a way out of Ann Arbor.

“Jim Harbaugh potentially is trying to get his way out of Michigan," Carter said. "I’ve got good sources that are telling me not only Green Bay, but also watch out for the Cleveland Browns.

"He likes the quarterback situations there, and I believe there are front office people in Green Bay who are enamored with Jim Harbaugh, and potentially trying to get him to come to Green Bay.”

Since the regular-season ended on Nov. 24, Harbaugh has consistently been on the road recruiting, evidenced by several prospects posting pictures with him during in-home visits.

The Wolverines will face Florida in the Dec. 29 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, looking for just their 10th 11-win season in school history.