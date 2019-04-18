Michigan picked up a 28-16 victory at Penn State on Nov. 21, 2015. AP Images

Penn State announced this afternoon that its Oct. 19 home contest with Michigan will serve as the program's annual whiteout game, which is typically reserved for the biggest showdown on the Nittany Lions' home slate. Huge road games against top-tier competition have been a nightmare for U-M under head coach Jim Harbaugh, and it's a trend the team will undoubtedly need to break if it hopes to finally win he Big Ten East and make it to the conference title game. On the flip side, Michigan has been incredibly consistent on the road against unranked foes under Harbaugh, posting an 11-2 record over the past four years (with one of those losses coming at the hands of a Utah club in 2015 who wound up finishing 10-3).

All of Michigan's Road Games Under Harbaugh Date Game Result Opponent's Final Record Sept. 3, 2015 @ Utah L, 24-17 10-3 Oct. 3, 2015 @ Maryland W, 28-0 3-9 Oct. 31, 2015 @ Minnesota W, 29-26 6-7 Nov. 14, 2015 @ Indiana W, 48-41 6-7 Nov. 21, 2015 @ Penn State W, 28-16 7-6 Oct. 8, 2016 @ Rutgers W, 78-0 2-10 Oct. 29, 2016 @ Michigan State W, 32-23 3-9 Nov. 12, 2016 @ Iowa L, 14-13 8-5 Nov. 26, 2016 @ (No. 2) Ohio State L, 30-27 11-2 Sept. 23, 2017 @ Purdue W, 28-10 7-6 Oct. 14, 2017 @ Indiana W, 27-20 5-7 Oct. 21, 2017 @ (No. 2) Penn State L, 42-13 11-2 Nov. 11, 2017 @ Maryland W, 35-10 4-8 Nov. 18, 2017 @ (No. 5) Wisconsin L, 24-10 13-1 Sept. 1, 2018 @ (No. 12) Notre Dame L, 24-17 12-1 Sept. 29, 2018 @ Northwestern W, 20-17 9-5 Oct. 20, 2018 @ (No. 24) Michigan State W, 21-7 7-6 Nov. 10, 2018 @ Rutgers W, 42-7 1-11 Nov. 24, 2018 @ (No. 10) Ohio State L, 62-39 13-1

Fans are still waiting for Michigan to pick up a signature road victory against an excellent opponent under Harbaugh, with the Wolverines having posted just a 1-5 record in the home stadiums of top-25 clubs. The lone triumph came at No. 24 Michigan State this past season, though the Spartans wound up stumbling to a 7-6 record and were not viewed as a quality opponent by season's end. The case could actually be made that U-M's win at Northwestern this past year was more impressive, as the Wildcats — though not ranked at the time of the game — went on to enjoy a 9-5 campaign that included a Big Ten West title.

Michigan's 20-17 victory at Northwestern this past season was the biggest road comeback in school history, with the Wolverines erasing a 17-0 deficit. AP Images