His father, Jack Harbaugh , also chimed in to give his take on a few observations from the victory.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh recapped Saturday's 44-10 beatdown of MSU this morning on his 'Attack Each day' podcast, revealing the elements he was most pleased with from the win.

"So many players played well. It was good solid football where we didn't turn it over, and didn't make mistakes.

"The team was highly motivated and played extremely well.

"I went up to [junior fullback] Ben Mason [after a huge hit] and said 'Great block!'

"He just looked at me with that big smile and said, 'Yeah, I got him!'

"There can be no greater compliment to a fullback than when the opposing linebacker tries to cut you in the hole, because you're basically giving yourself up as a defender.

"[Senior quarterback] Shea [Patterson] is going past a lot of guys in different record categories who played here three or four years, and he's only been here two.

"He and [sophomore receiver] Ronnie Bell were the Offensive Players of the Game. The perimeter blocking by our receivers has gotten better, better, better, and better each week.

"Even the media gave me an astute question today about [senior tight end] Sean McKeon's blocking. I thought it was a key to our success.

"Our defense is playing possessed, with [sophomore defensive end] Aidan Hutchinson, [senior viper] Khaleke Hudson and [redshirt freshman linebacker] Cam McGrone. I talk about the same guys week after week, because they're all healthy — I'd like to give a letter of accommodation to Phil Johnson, our head trainer, along with [strength and conditioning coach] Ben Herbert and his staff.

"We've had a healthy team and guys play week in and week out at a high level.

"I'm thoroughly happy with the entire program and where the team is, but now you regroup and retool to face a tough Indiana Hoosiers team.

"It was glorious in the locker room after a winning effort like that.

"Even the guys who didn't play but contributed in practice all week on the scout team did a wonderful job, and were happy.

"I told every man in the program they can walk with their head high in this rivalry. It affected every person, because the rivalry affects you when you're in it.

"You reference back to what happened when you were on the team and what happened when you played in that game."