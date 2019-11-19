Harbaugh Singles Out Several Areas He Was Most Pleased With From MSU Win
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh recapped Saturday's 44-10 beatdown of MSU this morning on his 'Attack Each day' podcast, revealing the elements he was most pleased with from the win.
His father, Jack Harbaugh, also chimed in to give his take on a few observations from the victory.
Jim Harbaugh, Recapping the win Over Michigan State:
"So many players played well. It was good solid football where we didn't turn it over, and didn't make mistakes.
"The team was highly motivated and played extremely well.
"I went up to [junior fullback] Ben Mason [after a huge hit] and said 'Great block!'
"He just looked at me with that big smile and said, 'Yeah, I got him!'
"There can be no greater compliment to a fullback than when the opposing linebacker tries to cut you in the hole, because you're basically giving yourself up as a defender.
"[Senior quarterback] Shea [Patterson] is going past a lot of guys in different record categories who played here three or four years, and he's only been here two.
"He and [sophomore receiver] Ronnie Bell were the Offensive Players of the Game. The perimeter blocking by our receivers has gotten better, better, better, and better each week.
"Even the media gave me an astute question today about [senior tight end] Sean McKeon's blocking. I thought it was a key to our success.
"Our defense is playing possessed, with [sophomore defensive end] Aidan Hutchinson, [senior viper] Khaleke Hudson and [redshirt freshman linebacker] Cam McGrone. I talk about the same guys week after week, because they're all healthy — I'd like to give a letter of accommodation to Phil Johnson, our head trainer, along with [strength and conditioning coach] Ben Herbert and his staff.
"We've had a healthy team and guys play week in and week out at a high level.
"I'm thoroughly happy with the entire program and where the team is, but now you regroup and retool to face a tough Indiana Hoosiers team.
"It was glorious in the locker room after a winning effort like that.
"Even the guys who didn't play but contributed in practice all week on the scout team did a wonderful job, and were happy.
"I told every man in the program they can walk with their head high in this rivalry. It affected every person, because the rivalry affects you when you're in it.
"You reference back to what happened when you were on the team and what happened when you played in that game."
Jack Harbaugh, on his Takeaways From Saturday's Game:
"Ben Mason played an outstanding game as a fullback and lead blocker. He took a beat on a linebacker and the linebacker saw him coming, and he went face down on the turf rather than take him on.
"You could see a team who really cares about each other. There was no disrespect — it was just a day where they were excited to be there.
"The players were also excited and hugging the coaches."
Jim Harbaugh, Looking Ahead Briefly to Indiana:
"That [moving on to IU] happened about six hours after the game for me.
"I enjoyed it for six hours, and then started turning dark and moody and thinking about Indiana.
"They've done a great job with their program and have built a stout defense. Their offense is dynamic in both the running game and passing game.
"Their coach [Tom Allen] rubs off on them, because they're an enthusiastic and tough group."
Jack Harbaugh, Discussing a Dialogue Between John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson:
"Check out the dialogue between [Baltimore Ravens head coach] John Harbaugh and [Ravens quarterback] Lamar Jackson at the end of the New England Patriots game.
"The game was over and John came over to Lamar on the bench and told him how proud he was, and how well he had played.
"Lamar was quick to say this is not about statistics, but about my teammates.
"John then sat down beside him and they had a bit of a dialogue, and he said, 'Your teammates love you so much because of how you play and the way you care.'
"Lamar came back and said, 'I love them.' John then told him to just attack, and Lamar responded with, 'Coach that's all I know.'
"John pointed out how many youngsters will be wearing his No. 8 jersey for the next 20 years, and Lamar's comment was, 'Coach, I can't wait, but all I want to do right now is win the Super Bowl for this team.'
"You think about Bo and The Team, The Team, The Team, and this was a dialogue between a coach and a player and all the things that are important."
