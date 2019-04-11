Mike Sainristil won Massachusetts' Gatorade Player of the Year award last year as a senior at Everett High School. Brandon Brown

Several of Michigan's positions have been hit hard with injuries this spring (most notably wide receiver and running back), forcing proven veterans such as senior cornerback Lavert Hill and junior wideouts Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones to watch from the sidelines. While it's obviously unfortunate any time a player gets hurt, it has allowed several backups to showcase their abilities with the added reps they've received. We've compiled a list of the four players who have stepped up the most with their increased opportunities, and have highlighted a trio of youngsters in the process.

4. WR Ronnie Bell (sophomore)

Bell's two touchdowns last year came against Nebraska on Sept. 22 and against Maryland on Oct. 6. Per Kjeldsen

Injuries to juniors Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones at the position have opened the door for added reps for players further down on the depth chart, and Bell has clearly taken advantage. He made a bigger-than-expected impact last year as a freshman when he hauled in eight catches for 145 yards and two scores, and will be expected to take another step forward this year in offensive coordinator Josh Gattis' up-tempo, spread out system. Peoples-Jones' injury has actually allowed Bell to see increased opportunities at another spot as well — on punt returns. The sophomore returned just two punts last season while playing behind Peoples-Jones (who handled 25), but was declared the starter there by head coach Jim Harbaugh earlier this spring. Whether or not Bell holds onto that job once Peoples-Jones returns remains to be seen, but he has apparently answered the bell in the veteran's absence.

3. CB Vincent Gray (redshirt freshman)

Vincent Gray (left) appeared in just two games last year as a freshman — the Nov. 10 contest at Rutgers and the Peach Bowl loss to Florida. Brandon Brown

Senior cornerback Lavert Hill's injury has allowed several younger players to see added reps, and Gray has benefitted the most. Harbaugh revealed earlier this spring that he and junior Ambry Thomas are currently serving as the two starters at the position this spring in Hill's absence. Gray hasn't only drawn praise from Harbaugh, however, but also from defensive coordinator Don Brown. Brown singled out the redshirt freshman two weeks ago when he said 'he's going to be a real guy for us.' Granted, a 'real guy' isn't quite in the same stratosphere as a 'dude' when it comes to Brown's terminology, but it's impressive nonetheless. The real question is what Gray's role will be once Hill returns from his ailment, seeing as how junior safety Brad Hawkins is now currently serving as the team's starting nickel back. The redshirt freshman will likely see the field in some capacity this fall either way, regardless of if Hawkins makes the move back to safety or not.

2. RB Tru Wilson (senior)

Wilson averaged 5.9 yards on 62 carries in 2018. Per Kjeldsen

Perhaps no position on Michigan's entire roster has been hit harder by injuries this spring than running back, with freshman Zach Charbonnet and redshirt freshmen Christian Turner and Hassan Haskins all having missed extensive time. While the rest of the players on this list are all youngsters, the same can't be said for Wilson. He carried 62 times last season for 364 yards, but is now seeing the biggest role he has ever had at Michigan, thanks to the aforementioned injuries and senior Chris Evans' off-the-field issues. Position coach Jay Harbaugh had plenty of praise for the veteran last week, explaining how well he has transitioned into the starting role this spring. “Tru has handled it well, even though it’s the biggest role he’s ever had,” Harbaugh noted. “The sustained focus and cardio a role like this requires is different, but he’s adjusted to it. “He’s also playing faster because of how much work he put in in the offseason — it has shown up in perimeter runs and his ability to get vertical. Tru is now running through arm tackles and has made big plays for us this spring.” Wilson actually credited someone last week for his increased performance and abilities, and it may not be the first name that comes to mind. “The strength staff has helped me so much,” he began. “Abigail [O’Connor] — our dietician — has been a big help working with me a few days a week. I’ve seen the results this spring in our workouts.” It's unlikely Wilson holds onto the starting role (that duty is expected to be earned by Turner) once the aforementioned trio of injured backs return, but his performance this spring may carve him out a bigger role in the fall than originally expected.

1. WR Mike Sainristil (freshman)

Mike Sainristil was committed to Virginia Tech before pledging to Michigan. Per Kjeldsen

Sainristil is an easy choice for the No. 1 spot on this list. Perhaps no other player has received more buzz on the entire team this spring than the freshman wideout from Massachusetts. His blazing speed has drawn praise from both the coaching staff and from his teammates, and even caused Harbaugh to all but name him a starter nine days ago. "He is on his way to cementing his spot in the starting lineup, and is doing a great job at all the receiving positions," the head coach revealed. "He's getting open and is fast, and has added a level of speed and quickness to our offense. "Mike will definitely do punt returns as well and is up to No. 2 on the depth chart there, and is also in the rotation at kick return — he's No. 4 there." The fact that the coaching staff is putting that much on his plate as a freshman obviously shows their level of trust and confidence in him, qualities that are now shared by his teammates as well. “He came in with a good confidence," Wilson revealed. "Mike works so hard for us, and I’m happy to have him on the team.” It seems unlikely he'll hold onto a potential starting job at wide receiver once Collins and Peoples-Jones return from injury, but the fact that he's right on the fringe could mean he's in store for early playing time this fall. The public's first glimpses of him came at Saturday's open practice and he turned a few heads on several plays, perhaps none more notable than this rocket he hauled in from redshirt freshman quarterback Joe Milton: