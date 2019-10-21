News More News
Monday Night Chat: Talking U-M/Notre Dame, Juwan Howard, Recruiting & More

TheWolverine Staff
TheWolverine
The staff of TheWolverine.com answers all your questions pertaining to the Michigan Wolverines' football and basketball teams, and the latest news occurring on the recruiting trail.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION HERE.

RELATED: Commit Tracker: How U-M Pledges Performed Over the Weekend

RELATED: Audio: Balas on The Huge Show

The Michigan Wolverines' football team will host Notre Dame at 7:30 on Saturday.
The Michigan Wolverines' football team will host Notre Dame at 7:30 on Saturday.

