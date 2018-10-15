On his weekly radio show, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh discussed his team’s win over Wisconsin, his quarterback and the upcoming matchup with Michigan State.

Harbaugh was very happy with how his team fared in its dominant victory over Wisconsin.

“It was a good night,” Harbaugh said. “Winning the football game, that was one of the objectives. Also seeing our team improve.”

Against the Badgers, Harbaugh thought he saw his secondary show great improvement. One pass rusher also stood out for Harbaugh.

“Josh Uche has added a big spark in the pass rush,” he said.

When asked if he would give any injury updates, Harbaugh had a quick response.

“Nope,” Harbaugh said.

With all the various injuries so far this season, Harbaugh said he’s been happy with the players who have had to play in their place.

“A theme jumps to mind is guys making plays and from the depth standpoint too,” Harbaugh said. We have really good depth at most every position.”

One position where Harbaugh has been very happy with so far is the quarterback position under Shea Patterson. He talked about how well Patterson played against Wisconsin.

“Just terrific,” Harbaugh said of Patterson. “The ball handling, he was outstanding. When you look at the tape, there were defensive players who were fooled by who had the ball. The ball security, the way he takes care of the ball in both the pass game and the run game, is a tremendous quality.”

When asked about Patterson’s 81-yard run in the second quarter, Harbaugh said he doesn’t know how many quarterbacks he’s ever seen make that type of run. He noted that when looking back at the film, junior tight end Sean McKeon’s blocking was critical for Patterson’s run.

Harbaugh said that these runs by Patterson were part of the design of the offense based on what he does well.

Overall, Patterson is doing exactly what Harbaugh wants.

“Shea is doing a heck of a job,” Harbaugh said. “Making really good decisions on where to throw the ball.”

Harbaugh didn’t have any fresh bulletin board material ready when asked about Michigan State. All he had to say was that his team was going to be prepared for the Spartans.

“It’s a big game,” Harbaugh said. “It always has been.”