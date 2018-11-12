Ahead of the Wolverines game against IU, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had his weekly radio show Monday night. He talked extensively about junior quarterback Shea Patterson, Michigan’s playoff chances and Senior Day.

Harbaugh had high praise for Patterson.

“I think some of the interesting things coming out of our last game is how well he threw the ball….He threw the ball extremely well outside of the pocket,” Harbaugh said.

Patterson’s ability to change arms angles, throw on the move accurately and throw from awkward positions in the windy conditions impressed Harbaugh.

His praise went beyond Patterson’s physical skills.

“His demeanor throughout the games is just really calm and good,” Harbaugh said. “He gets excited at the right times. He amps up the energy at the right times as he did at Northwestern. I think he’s really doing well. He incorporates the other guys on the team.

Harbaugh said Patterson’s time playing baseball and basketball in high school shows up in how he plays.

“He’s a great example of how other sports transfer over to football,” Harbaugh said. “You can use the similar techniques and they transfer over to football. I’m always constantly encouraging guys to play other sports in high school.”

Harbaugh praised the growth and ability of the wide receivers, especially in the windy conditions Saturday.

“Relatively no drops again,” Harbaugh said. “Making tough catches. Contested catches.”

Even though Patterson transferred to Michigan, Harbaugh said he has a good relationship with him.

“It’s been good. I like quarterbacks,” Harbaugh said. "I feel like I relate to them good. Shea, I feel like we’re on the same page. I get him and he responds always in the right way.”

When asked about his team’s playoff chances, Harbaugh was confident.

“We’re in position to be in position,” Harbaugh said. “I think our team has a very good chance.”

Michigan’s game against IU will be the seniors last home game. Harbaugh talked about how there was no Senior Day when he played, but he said the worst memory of his career was the loss to Minnesota in his last game in Michigan Stadium.

“That was a low point losing that game to Minnesota,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh didn’t have a Senior Day for his players when he was beginning as a head coach at San Diego. That changed when he went to his son, Jay Harbaugh’s, senior day in high school. He saw how much it meant to him and he added it for his team at San Diego.

Harbaugh finished the show by mentioning the passing of former Wolverine legend Ron Johnson. He called Johnson one of the greatest to play at Michigan.

“Great player here in the 60’s,” Harbaugh said. “Great running back. I never really met RJ but the most profound thing everyone that did, knew him to be a great man. He was a great player, but an even better human being.”