“Fearless” is how he’s been described, with “energetic” not far behind. Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown once said he felt Glasgow was one of the better linebackers in college football, adding Glasgow was always asking him to critique his film with him.

Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Jordan Glasgow is holed up with his brother, Ryan, in Cincinnati, doing what he can to stay in shape for when football returns. He’s doing it now as a member of the Indianapolis Colts after going to the team in the sixth round of the recent NFL Draft.

“I’m always willing to go the extra mile, do what I need to do, meeting extra, all that stuff,” Glasgow told reporters in a conference call when asked about the characterizations. “In terms of not fearing anything … in the context of football, whatever a team asks me to do, I’m going to try to do. I’m not going to shy away from that. Whatever the Colts ask me to do when I come in as I go through my process with them, I’ll have no fear taking that on.”



Glasgow has been told he’ll start out in the linebacker room, though he’ll undoubtedly have a big role on special teams, as well. He was a stalwart in that area at Michigan, and he’ll need to play well there to enjoy a long NFL career.

But there are other possibilities, too, including a hybrid safety type. He’s faster than people realize and has great instincts in coverage, one of the things the Colts liked about him.

“A lot of teams looking to go to faster people, a little more versatility in coverage and the run game,” Glasgow said. “The key is just because you’re smaller, you can’t trade off in the run game and not be able to handle the many things an offense teams can throw at you. I don’t know what the Colts think of me and my ability as a three-down linebacker, but I feel like I have the ability to develop into a strong defensive player going forward.”

Many other teams thought so, too. Though Glasgow wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine, several teams gave him positive reviews.

“I thought I was going to go late in the sixth, so I went around where I thought I would have gone if I got drafted,” he said. “I saw a lot of people picked before me … it got me excited and fired up to see who got picked before me. They may have been better than me in college, but what matters is the work you put in going forward.

“A lot of teams say it doesn’t matter where you’re drafted; you’ll have an equal opportunity to compete with someone drafted in the first, second, third or fourth round. Even if that’s not necessarily true and there’s some preconceived notion … I’m used to that preconceived notion (as a walk-on). Early in my college career, I was used to going through it, used to changing people’s minds about me. If someone has a bad opinion about me, look forward to changing that.”

He’s done it his entire life, after all, having to prove himself behind two older (and much bigger) brothers in NFLers Ryan and Graham. He’s ready to show the world again just who he is, on the biggest stage of all.