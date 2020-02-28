Brown was brutally honest, spelling out his expectations. Uche considered transferring before deciding to step up to Brown’s challenge, doing everything he could to prepare himself for his last two years. He ate better, got in incredible shape and “got ever single [defensive] package down pat — all my different roles and checks.”

The second time was a bit more complicated. After two years of being a situational guy playing a few handfuls of snaps per game, at times, Uche was at a crossroads. He went to defensive coordinator Don Brown and essentially demanded to know why he wasn’t playing more.

“I kind of got bullied, to be honest with you,” Uche recalled. “"I got hit really hard, my head was hurt, and I didn’t want to play anymore.”

Twice, former Michigan linebacker Josh Uche was on the verge of giving up on football in one sense or another. The first time was in fourth grade, when his dad forced him to play.

“Everything clicked for me,” he said.



He was still more of a situational player, but he led Michigan in sacks (seven) and became an elite pass rusher. A year later, he was on the field on many more plays, including first and second down.

His play against Army was a turning point.

"I literally played every single down,” Uche said. "I was the defensive player [of the game] that game. I made a lot of big plays that game and proved to myself that I could stop the run, if anything.”

He started nine games and led the team in sacks again, this time with 8.5. He earned respect of linemen not just around the Big Ten, but also nationally, including elite Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills.

“Actually, it wasn’t in the SEC,” Wills said when asked the best pass rusher he faced. “It was the last game of the year against Michigan. It was Josh Uche. He was a really good pass rusher. He has some counter moves, some speed to him, so it was a good matchup that I went against.”

But Uche wants it clear — he’s more than just a pass rusher.

"I can do a multitude of things at a very high level,” Uche said. "But it’s definitely the pass-rush aspect of it. I feel like I’m one of the best edge-rushers in this draft class, and one of the best linebackers in this draft class.

"I worked my butt off to get to this point here. Nothing was given to me. I didn’t have a silver spoon. Every single rep I was given, I made the best out of it. Whatever job coach Brown wanted me to do, I did it at a high level.”

To the point that ESPN analyst Mel Kiper has him as a potential late, first-round pick, no worse than second or third round. Kiper added Uche “looks like a [Pittsburgh] Steeler,” which brought a smile to Uche’s face. He had spoken with the Steelers during the week, among many other organizations.

“That’s a compliment, man,” Uche said. “Who wouldn’t want to play for an amazing organization like them, get to play with my boy [Devin] Bush and wreak havoc?

“We talked about Devin Bush a little bit, his style of play, and also what they look for out of their linebackers and what they look for in the future.”

Uche won’t participate in drills during the Combine due to a hamstring injury, but he’s more than proven himself to many who matter. He’ll continue to put in the work, he said, to prepare himself for the next level.

“By God’s grace, I’m here today,” he said. “I’m in the position I am today by working hard and keeping my faith.”