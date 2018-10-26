Senior running back Karan Higdon's development during his time at Michigan has been incredible.

He made a minimal impact as a freshman in 2015, rushing just 11 times for 19 total yards.

He took a step forward as a sophomore in 2016 by racking up 425 yards, before transforming into the offense's No. 1 back last season with 994 yards.

However, Higdon taken his game to a whole new level in 2018.

He has only played in seven contests so far (missed the SMU affair with injury), but has already accumulated 831 yards, and is on pace to become U-M's first 1,000-yard back since Fitzgerald Toussaint in 2011.

The senior's outstanding performances week after week have turned him into one of the best backs in the entire country — at least statistically.

Higdon has rushed for 100 or more yards in every game he has played in, except one one (the season-opener at Notre Dame), and is now just two straight 100-yard efforts away from tying Mike Hart's school record of eight consecutive in 2007.

If he stays healthy, it's safe to assume he'll tie — or even break — that mark.

Penn State is Michigan's next opponent, but its rush defense checks in at a dismal 73rd nationally, while Rutgers (its Nov. 10 foe) is even worse at 117th.

The Wolverines will then face a Hoosier run defense that ranks a subpar 69th, and will conclude the year against an Ohio State front seven that checks in at 57th.