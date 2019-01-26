Karan Higdon Makes Minimal Impact At Today's Senior Bowl
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Former Michigan running back Karan Higdon made a minimal impact this afternoon at the Reese's Senior Bowl, carrying just five times for 18 yards.
His five carries were, however, the third most for the North team, trailing only Dexter Williams' (of Notre Dame) 11, and Tony Pollard's (of Memphis) eight. The North squad beat the South team, 34-24.
Higdon also received a carry on a two-point conversion attempt following a North touchdown early in the fourth quarter, but was stuffed immediately by former Maryland defensive end Byron Cowart.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) was not kind to the running back afterward, slapping him with an overall grade of 55.5 (64 is considered average).
The former Wolverine was also tagged with a 56.1 mark in the rushing department, and a 60 grade in run blocking.
Higdon rushed for 1,178 yards this past season at Michigan, and became the first Wolverine running back to run for 1,000 yards since Fitzgerald Toussaint accumulated 1,041 in 2011.
His 107 yards per game were the third most in the Big Ten, and his 10 scores were tied for fourth.
Tweets From This Afternoon's Game:
.Glad we were able to watch @umichfootball's Karan Higdon one last time wearing the #MAIZEANDBLUE helmet @seniorbowl!!! #GOBLUE #MGOFAM pic.twitter.com/qUhgbqITYZ— EM CST ]V[ FAN CLUB (@EmCstMichFanClb) January 27, 2019
#GoBlue Karan Higdon! #seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/lKPEf8jXwh— Jay Jones (@JayJonesITH) January 27, 2019
The @seniorbowl is today, and we caught up with @UMichFootball's Karan Higdon ahead of the showcase: pic.twitter.com/rOrQKF3kB5— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 26, 2019
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook