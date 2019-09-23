Doug Karsch is back for another “From The Sidelines” segment, on a weekend when that duty wasn’t pleasant.

Karsch commented on…

• Wisconsin’s overwhelming win: “I’ve seen some games that they didn’t have a chance. One of them comes to mind is a Wisconsin game in the RichRod era, where they handed it off to John Clay like 17 straight times, and averaged about seven yards per carry, and Michigan’s defense couldn’t do anything about it.

“That’s what that felt like.

“Now, in the middle of that era, I can’t say that I was surprised. But this was surprising.

“Defensively, I’m no coach. I have no idea how to coach defensive football. But I am wondering if last year, during the Indiana game, Tom Allen exposed something.

“They were at the end of winning 10 in a row. All arrows in the program were pointing up, and they really struggled that day against Indiana. It felt like a classic trap game, but maybe it was more than that.

“After that game, they go to Ohio State and don’t stop them at all. They struggle mightily in the bowl game against Florida, which is kind of understandable, because they were playing without a couple of starters, who were sitting out for the draft.

“They didn’t look the same the first two games, which, all right, knocking some rust off, and a service academy will do that to you. And then what happens? They get pummeled again, by a good opponent.

“I don’t know what it was, but I’m suspicious that Tom Allen and Indiana exposed something about Michigan last November before the Ohio State game.

“They haven’t really been the same since.”