Michigan Radio sideline reporter Doug Karsch is back with this week’s From The Sidelines, delivering up-close takes on the Iowa game.

Karsch commented on…

• An overall impression: “A dominant defensive performance. I mean, an overwhelming jailbreak pass rush, coupled with blanketing coverage in the secondary. Incredibly impressive.

“Iowa, offensively, compared to Wisconsin. If you look at sacks allowed, Iowa had allowed four, Wisconsin had allowed four. Time of possession, Wisconsin was over 36 minutes, Iowa was over 36 minutes. Yards per carry, Wisconsin was 5.2 yards per carry, Iowa was 5.2 yards per carry.

“It was a night-and-day difference between the Michigan performance against Wisconsin and the Michigan performance against Iowa. It was both ends of the spectrum.

“Obviously, there was one, big, critical difference. That is that Jonathan Taylor is an elite running back. But Iowa has done a very, very good job, comparable to what Wisconsin had done, and to just completely shut down their offense…