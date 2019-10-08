News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-08 15:20:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Karsch: From The Sidelines

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan Radio sideline reporter Doug Karsch is back with this week’s From The Sidelines, delivering up-close takes on the Iowa game.

Karsch commented on…

An overall impression: “A dominant defensive performance. I mean, an overwhelming jailbreak pass rush, coupled with blanketing coverage in the secondary. Incredibly impressive.

“Iowa, offensively, compared to Wisconsin. If you look at sacks allowed, Iowa had allowed four, Wisconsin had allowed four. Time of possession, Wisconsin was over 36 minutes, Iowa was over 36 minutes. Yards per carry, Wisconsin was 5.2 yards per carry, Iowa was 5.2 yards per carry.

“It was a night-and-day difference between the Michigan performance against Wisconsin and the Michigan performance against Iowa. It was both ends of the spectrum.

“Obviously, there was one, big, critical difference. That is that Jonathan Taylor is an elite running back. But Iowa has done a very, very good job, comparable to what Wisconsin had done, and to just completely shut down their offense…

Michigan freshman wideout Mike Sainristil comes up with a big catch versus the Hawkeyes.
Michigan freshman wideout Mike Sainristil comes up with a big catch versus the Hawkeyes.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}