Michigan sideline reporter and Detroit radio personality Doug Karsch says the Maryland game may look better as the season rolls along.

Here’s what he had to say in this From The Sidelines segment, on…

• Michigan’s effort against the Terrapins: “I’ll say this. I was impressed with Maryland’s athletes — bigger, stronger, faster [than the Terrapins’ norm]. Up close and personal, from field level, I thought there was definitely a change going with them.

“Maryland is going to beat some more people this year. That win over Texas was no fluke. It’s funny. You remember a few years ago when Michigan beat Colorado, and they struggled to do so. The game was close, and then Michigan blew it open.

“As the year went on, people came to realize that was an impressive win. I think this one might resonate with people a little bit more as the year goes on.

“At the end of the first quarter, Maryland was on top, 7-3, and Michigan had just thrown the interception. So it’s Maryland ball in Michigan territory, and the quarter ends. The defense goes on the field to hold a meeting.

“I’m just kind of watching, seeing what’s going on, seeing who’s speaking, who is not speaking, seeing if I can pick up anything. And in the middle of the huddle, in street clothes, is [junior defensive end] Rashan Gary. Rashan Gary is talking a lot.