Michigan sideline reporter Doug Karsch watched the Wolverines deliver a head-turning effort late Saturday night.

He talks about it in this From The Sidelines segment, touching on…

• Michigan’s offensive line: “It was the most impressive performance I’ve seen from a Michigan offensive line in a long, long, long time. The second half of that game, I tried as much as I could to get to the line, be lined up at the line of scrimmage as close as I could, and see which color jersey overwhelmed my field of vision.

“I could tell when the ball was snapped, it was going to be a positive run play. The Michigan offensive line was blowing Wisconsin’s front off the ball, over and over again.

“It just felt like old-school Michigan football — just a blue wave, pushing the white jerseys back. I saw it once, but then again and again.

“I’m no line coach, okay, but you could sometimes predict the play, based on what you’re seeing at the line of scrimmage at the point of attack. It struck me as so over-the-top in favor of Michigan, I was blown-away impressed.

“The kids were, too. [Junior guard] Ben Bredeson — I had the chance to talk with him in the locker room after the game. You could just tell there was this feeling of relief.

“I remember talking to Jon Jansen before the season. He really believed that [offensive line coach] Ed Warinner was going to make a difference. I asked, ‘Are we going to be able to tell right out of the gate, in South Bend?’ He said to me, ‘No, I doubt it will happen that soon. But I think you’ll be able to tell by November.’

“Clearly, the challenges will be different moving forward, like this coming weekend. But it was awfully impressive and encouraging. They’ve played bad opponents where I didn’t see that, the Western Michigans of the world, and it wasn’t that obvious. It was obvious in the second half on Saturday night.”