Karsch: From The Sidelines
Michigan sideline reporter Doug Karsch braved the wind and rain and pain of Piscataway for this week’s From The Sidelines.
Here’s what Karsch had to say, including touching on…
• The rare 80-yard touchdown yielded by Don Brown’s defense, on a run by Rutgers’ freshman running back Isaih Pacheco: “That kid is fast. I came away very much impressed with his speed. From where I was standing, there was a little sliver of space. He flew through it and took off.
“I don’t know what went wrong on that play, but it was a wow moment, because he’s going to do that to other people. He’s really good.”
