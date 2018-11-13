Michigan sideline reporter Doug Karsch braved the wind and rain and pain of Piscataway for this week’s From The Sidelines.

Here’s what Karsch had to say, including touching on…

• The rare 80-yard touchdown yielded by Don Brown’s defense, on a run by Rutgers’ freshman running back Isaih Pacheco: “That kid is fast. I came away very much impressed with his speed. From where I was standing, there was a little sliver of space. He flew through it and took off.

“I don’t know what went wrong on that play, but it was a wow moment, because he’s going to do that to other people. He’s really good.”