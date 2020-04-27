Hudson had to wait until Day Three and the fifth round to get drafted, but he said he wasn't stressed out — just trusted the right team would call his name. He believes the Redskins are exactly that.

Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Khaleke Hudson was head coach Jim Harbaugh's "Swiss army knife" of the defense, doing a little bit of everything from the viper position. Hudson will now get an opportunity to prove how valuable that role can be in the NFL with the Washington Redskins.

"I'm just a playmaker," Hudson said on a conference call after the pick when asked to describe his game. "I'll put the team on my back if I have to."



He's done that, after all. He set a Michigan record three years ago in notching 8.5 tackles for loss in a win over Minnesota and finished the season with 18. He's also helped win games on special teams, including one of the final nails in Michigan State's coffin last year when he blocked a punt that led to a touchdown pass on the next play.

Hudson notched 225 tackles in 44 games at Michigan, 114 solo with 23 TFLs. He registered 10 sacks over four seasons and added two interceptions.

“I see myself doing the same thing in college in the NFL," Hudson said. "Being lined up in the linebacker area at times, and also being lined up at defensive safety. They just told me that I’m a real versatile player. They’re going to use me in many ways. That’s like music to my ears, and I can’t wait to get there and show them what I can do.”

Head coach Ron Rivera is a stop the run first guy, and while Hudson is only 5-11, he's built like a brick house. He's an outstanding tackler and a tireless worker, two things Rivera demands.

His nose for the ball on special teams is another trait that caught the team's eye. Hudson set a program record with five punt blocks under special teams coordinators Chris Partridge and Jay Harbaugh.

"I just give a lot of props to my special teams coaches," Hudson said. "They put me in a great position to be able to utilize my strengths to be able to block punts, even just disrupt the punter and have me shake the punts.

"I just give a lot of credit to my coaches and my teammates. They helped me get there, helped me get the best I can on special teams, utilize my skills.”

He'll now get a chance to show those skills off in the NFL.