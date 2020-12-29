Michigan Wolverines Football: Kicker Quinn Nordin Ready To Give NFL A Shot
Michigan fifth-year senior Quinn Nordin's collegiate career is over. The kicker has chosen to prepare for the NFL draft after an uneventful 2020 season.
Quinn Nordin | K | Michigan @QuinnNordin— Shark Sports Management (@ManagementShark) December 29, 2020
Declares for 2021 NFL Draft
#1 Position Rank. #NFL #NFLDraft #Michigan #2021NFLDraft #SharkSportsManagement Strongest leg in the country... pic.twitter.com/UD3BtmiRPA
Nordin started his career with a bang, making four of six field goals against Florida in the 2017 opener including kicks of 55 and 50 yards. He would later tie the school record for longest field goal when he made a 57-yarder against Alabama in the Jan., 2020 Citrus Bowl.
Nordin finished his first year going 19 of 24 on field goal attempts and 35 of 38 on extra points in 2017. He made 11 of his 15 attempts the following year before giving way to Jake Moody, with whom he'd share time the the next few seasons. He made 10 of 13 kids in 2019 and two of five this year.
Moody and incoming freshman Tommy Doman will vie for kicking duties this season with Nordin's departure.
