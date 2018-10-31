Sophomore defensive end Kwity Paye was nervous.

With junior defensive end Rashan Gary out with a shoulder injury since the Northwestern game, Paye was about to be thrust into a new role. As freshman, Paye only played in 50 snaps total, but before Gary’s injury, had begun seeing more time in the defensive line rotation.

Yet starting was going to be a whole different experience.

When defensive line coach Greg Mattison let Paye know he was going to start against Maryland, Paye was a little nervous and on edge. He told himself not to be nervous. He tried to reassure himself by saying he’s been doing this for years and he knew what to do.

With the starting position came more responsibility and more pressure for Paye, but as the season has gone along, he is now less anxious to fill Gary’s large shoes.

“The game where I started to not get nervous at all was after the Wisconsin game where I knew I could play,” Paye said. “Their o-line is big as hell. I knew after I played with them, I could hang. After that, I started going out and playing my game.”

With more playing time has come more confidence for Paye.

In the four games since the Northwestern game, Paye has four pressures and eight tackles. Paye has excelled at stopping the run this season. His PFF rush defense grade of 83.5 is third on the defense behind only Gary and fifth-year senior defensive end Winovich.

“It’s awesome, just having a guy like Kwity that goes in there and plays as hard as he does, as physical as he does and as fast as he does,” junior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp said. “It’s awesome. Kwity, just like Rashan, just like all of us, works every single day to be as good as he is.”

In recent weeks, Paye is letting his personality show on the field.

“Kwity is a really quiet person until something happens, and then you look over, and you’re like, ‘That was Kwity saying that?’ or, ‘That was Kwity doing that?'” Kemp said. “It’s fun getting to see when Kwity brings out his personality. He does it on the field a lot. It’s fun getting to play with him and seeing that come out of him when it does.”

Against Michigan State, Paye broke out of his quiet shell. Paye was inspired by the disappointing result his freshman season.

“Last year, being in the locker room after the loss seeing all the seniors with their head down crying, seeing State run all over our field with the trophy,” Paye said. We took it real personal and going into that game, they tried the little thing with the arms, so we just went into that game with a chip on our shoulders. I got caught up in all the hype, I got caught up in all the emotions. I just let it go, I just played my game.”

This was not the first time Paye has played with a chip on his shoulder.

As a high-schooler, Paye was overlooked as a three-star prospect. He was originally committed to play for defensive coordinator Don Brown at Boston College but followed Brown to Ann Arbor.

“When I first got here, I was under-the-radar and I think that’s a good thing for me just because I don’t have all that pressure,” Paye said. “I came in just trying to work and trying to be the best player I could be.”

While Paye isn’t the player that Gary is, he is doing his part to help Michigan win. Behind the scenes, Gary is helping Paye, telling him what to do and how to prepare.

With the more playing time, Paye is getting more of a feel for the game and getting more belief in himself. His confidence is on the rise just as the Wolverines hit their stretch run.

“Last year, when I got in the game, I was a little timid,” Paye said. “I was a little scared. But this year, I’m going out trying to do my job, just trying to have fun with it too.”