“That’s a Coach [Don] Brown question,” Washington said when asked how they’d proceed. “We feel comfortable with both of them, and if you have a guy that’s fresher as the game goes, I think you’re better for it.

The MIKE (Middle linebacker) spot is in good hands with junior Devin Bush, a one-man wrecking ball at the position. The WILL (weakside) position, however, has seen plenty of rotation between sophomore Josh Ross and redshirt sophomore Devin Gil.

Michigan linebackers coach Al Washington inherited plenty of talent in his first year on the staff. He and the rest of the coaching staff are still figuring out the best combinations.

“Both those guys are doing a really good job. It’s hard to look at one guy and say you don’t want to put him out there.”



Gil is producing and making plays, Washington said, with the exception of letting Brandon Wimbush out of his grasp on what would have been a huge sack in a 24-17 loss at Notre Dame. He’s also become very knowledgeable about the defense.

“If there’s a check to be made, he’s making the right adjustments,” Washington said. “He’s a guy doing his job, making a contribution. I’m very pleased with him. He was better from week one to week two, and we hope to see that again.

“Josh is taking advantage, not allowing things to chance, appreciating and going hard like he does every day. He’s being himself and embracing it, which is good to see.”

On the outside, junior Khaleke Hudson hasn't put up the gaudy numbers many expected in the early going. Fifth-year senior Noah Furbush had earned a lot of playing time rotating in different situations, and that’s likely to continue, as well.

“He’s coming on,” Washington said. “Khaleke has done a very good job. I thought last week he made incremental steps, and he’ll continue to do that. I’m very pleased with Khaleke and impressed with his ability to lead. I’m very excited about this week for him.”

Hudson has shown great leadership and had a great week of prep for SMU, he added.

Furbush, meanwhile, is “brilliant,” Washington praised, and unlike anyone he’s ever coached. He came up with a big interception against the Broncos.

“He’s far beyond anything I’ve been around as a football player … just a driven kid, unique, very tough,” Washington said. “I’m very excited about him and his passion.”

Expect to see Hudson in on most third downs given his pass rush ability, but both will play a lot.

“It’s based on different looks, based on the team we’re playing, tendency, where they are. There are so many variables there, so we’re just trying to get the right situation where we can exploit it,” Washington said. “If you see a person in a rhythm, hey, keep grinding away. That situation and and those types of things are the most important factors [in deciding who to play].

“Every team you play, no matter what team you are, you have to appreciate who’s in the game, where the ball is … are you up, are you down? All that stuff impacts coach Brown’s decision. That’s a major factor.”

NOTES

• Washington said it was good to see redshirt frosh Jordan Anthony in the game.

“’It was great,” he said. “He works hard, he’s young, trying to make his name. You can appreciate success when you see people work the way he does. It was good.”