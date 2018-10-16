Heading into rivalry week, Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio didn’t want to ruffle any feathers or create any talking points in his weekly press conference.

Dantonio, who is 8-3 against Michigan, has had significant success in the in-state rivalry and knows what it takes to beat the Wolverines. Dantonio said that MSU-Michigan rivalry is good for college football.

Last Saturday both teams earned big conference victories, with Michigan knocking off Wisconsin and Michigan State pulling off the upset at Penn State. Dantonio isn’t worried about his team getting too high after the big victory for the Spartans said.

“I don't ever worry about us peaking too high," Dantonio said. "I know that we have work ahead of us this week and our players will be ready to play and I'm sure theirs will as well. It's a great rivalry week, it's a great rivalry game and we're looking forward to the challenge."

For Dantonio, this game is not just a rivalry game. It’s a battle within the East division of the Big Ten with postseason ramifications. While the game has huge emotional weight, it also carries huge stakes for making the Big Ten championship game.

“It's always intense,” Dantonio said. “I think you're playing for more as you're going forward.”

Dantonio believes that his team’s victory over Penn State could help propel his team against Michigan and the rest of the season.

“I think there's no question that will give us a boost as far as just moving forward in the division," Dantonio said.

The victory over Penn State changes the vibe of the game and the Spartans are riding the high coming into the rivalry game.

"I think anytime you win, good things are usually going to follow in terms of just your demeanor throughout the week," Dantonio said. "It's a lot easier coming in here even as coaches this week than it certainly was last week and that's what you look forward to."

One critical Spartan may not be available to play against Michigan. Running back L.J. Scott has been injured and missed the last four games for MSU. Scott dressed and warmed up for the previous three games but didn't travel to Penn State

Dantonio had strong words about Michigan’s No. 1 ranked defense.

“Very impressed with their defense, their front four,” Dantonio said. “Active, well-coached. Same with their back end (secondary). Very good football team."

Overall, the Wolverines are coming in winners of six straight games. Dantonio knows that U-M presents his team a lot of challenges.

"I think they're playing outstanding,” Dantonio said. “Ranked in the top-10 in the country, and I think deservedly so.”