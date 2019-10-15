Michigan Midseason Superlatives: MVPs, Top Position Groups, More
Michigan has reached the halfway point of the season right where many believed they’d be — 5-1 with a loss at Wisconsin. But the record doesn't tell the entire story.
This Michigan team has yet to prove it can put a complete game together, minus Rutgers (and keep in mind, pretty much everybody does that against the Scarlet Knights). We can’t say they’ve continued to show improvement you’d like to see heading into the back half of the schedule — not after a 10-point game against Iowa and a second half head scratcher at Illinois.
Not only did the offense struggle, but the defense also played uncharacteristically poorly in the second half in allowing the Illini back in to the game.
That won’t fly against most of the other teams on the schedule. If they continue to play like they have the last six games, the Wolverines will be starting 8-4 in the face.
Here are bests, worsts, surprises, disappointments and more from the first half of the season.
OFFENSIVE MVP
Ronnie Bell
The sophomore wide receiver was supposed to be “one of the other guys” to complement juniors Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones along with redshirt sophomore Tarik Black. Instead, Bell has become one of junior quarterback Shea Patterson’s favorite targets, leading the team with 20 caches for 361 yards.
