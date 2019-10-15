Michigan has reached the halfway point of the season right where many believed they’d be — 5-1 with a loss at Wisconsin. But the record doesn't tell the entire story.

This Michigan team has yet to prove it can put a complete game together, minus Rutgers (and keep in mind, pretty much everybody does that against the Scarlet Knights). We can’t say they’ve continued to show improvement you’d like to see heading into the back half of the schedule — not after a 10-point game against Iowa and a second half head scratcher at Illinois.

Not only did the offense struggle, but the defense also played uncharacteristically poorly in the second half in allowing the Illini back in to the game.

That won’t fly against most of the other teams on the schedule. If they continue to play like they have the last six games, the Wolverines will be starting 8-4 in the face.

Here are bests, worsts, surprises, disappointments and more from the first half of the season.