News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-15 14:28:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Midseason Superlatives: MVPs, Top Position Groups, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan has reached the halfway point of the season right where many believed they’d be — 5-1 with a loss at Wisconsin. But the record doesn't tell the entire story.

This Michigan team has yet to prove it can put a complete game together, minus Rutgers (and keep in mind, pretty much everybody does that against the Scarlet Knights). We can’t say they’ve continued to show improvement you’d like to see heading into the back half of the schedule — not after a 10-point game against Iowa and a second half head scratcher at Illinois.

Not only did the offense struggle, but the defense also played uncharacteristically poorly in the second half in allowing the Illini back in to the game.

That won’t fly against most of the other teams on the schedule. If they continue to play like they have the last six games, the Wolverines will be starting 8-4 in the face.

Here are bests, worsts, surprises, disappointments and more from the first half of the season.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60


OFFENSIVE MVP

Ronnie Bell

Michigan sophomore wide receiver Ronnie Bell has been the most consistent offensive player this season.
Michigan sophomore wide receiver Ronnie Bell has been the most consistent offensive player this season. (AP Images)

The sophomore wide receiver was supposed to be “one of the other guys” to complement juniors Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones along with redshirt sophomore Tarik Black. Instead, Bell has become one of junior quarterback Shea Patterson’s favorite targets, leading the team with 20 caches for 361 yards.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}