Michigan cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich, redshirt junior linebacker Devin Gil and redshirt freshman cornerback Vincent Gray all met with the media this afternoon at Schembechler Hall to discuss the conclusion of spring ball and how their respective position groups have progressed.

Gil talked about the players who are attempting to replace Devin Bush in the linebacking unit, while Zordich revealed which young cornerbacks have stepped up in the wake of David Long's departure and senior Lavert Hill's injury.