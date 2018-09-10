1. The ground game

Michigan's rushing attack finally found its rhythm, with Evans running for 86 yards and senior Karan Higdon 156. The team also scored three TDs on the ground and averaged a whopping 8.8 yards per carry.

2. The passing attack

Granted, Michigan only threw for 143 yards, but could have thrown for a lot more if it would have wanted to. Nearly all of junior quarterback Shea Patterson's throws were right on the money, as he completed 12 of his 17 passes for three touchdowns.

3. The defense

It absolutely dominated a WMU offense that posted 42 points and over 600 yards last week against Syracuse. U-M held them to just 208 yards and didn't allow them to even get on the scoreboard until there was just over two minutes left in the game, when WMU had moved into scoring territory on the Maize and Blue's second and third-string players.