Michigan Wolverines Football: Monday Morning Quarterbacking
Michigan picked up its first win of the season on Saturday when it destroyed Western Michigan, 49-3.
The Wolverines will next face SMU this weekend, but first we take a second look back at the WMU showdown with some Monday Morning Quarterbacking:
Key Moment of the Game:
With Michigan already leading 14-0 and just under a minute left in the first quarter, junior running back Chris Evans broke off a 27-yard touchdown run to extend the Wolverine advantage to 21-0.
There was no looking back from that point on, and the blowout only continued.
Evans' score all but ended any hopes of the Broncos hanging around that afternoon (although there may not have been any to begin with), and proved the Wolverines were focused after their loss at Notre Dame last weekend.
Three Things That Worked:
1. The ground game
Michigan's rushing attack finally found its rhythm, with Evans running for 86 yards and senior Karan Higdon 156. The team also scored three TDs on the ground and averaged a whopping 8.8 yards per carry.
2. The passing attack
Granted, Michigan only threw for 143 yards, but could have thrown for a lot more if it would have wanted to. Nearly all of junior quarterback Shea Patterson's throws were right on the money, as he completed 12 of his 17 passes for three touchdowns.
3. The defense
It absolutely dominated a WMU offense that posted 42 points and over 600 yards last week against Syracuse. U-M held them to just 208 yards and didn't allow them to even get on the scoreboard until there was just over two minutes left in the game, when WMU had moved into scoring territory on the Maize and Blue's second and third-string players.
