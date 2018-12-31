Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Shea Patterson announced last week he would return in 2019 for his senior season. AP Images

Michigan ended its 2018 season with a 41-15 loss to Florida in the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Before we move on to the offseason, though, we've taken a second look back at the contest with some Monday Morning Quarterbacking:

Key Moment of the Game:

Michigan trailed just 13-10 early in the third quarter and drove deep into Florida territory on its first possession of the second half. Junior quarterback Shea Patterson tossed a pick at the UF goal line, however, and the Gators cashed it in with a five-yard touchdown pass to junior running back Lamical Perine to go up 20-10. The Maize and Blue were never able to recover from that point on, and the game immediately began to snowball for them.

Three Things That Worked: