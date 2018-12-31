Michigan Wolverines Football: Monday Morning Quarterbacking
Michigan ended its 2018 season with a 41-15 loss to Florida in the Peach Bowl on Saturday.
Before we move on to the offseason, though, we've taken a second look back at the contest with some Monday Morning Quarterbacking:
Key Moment of the Game:
Michigan trailed just 13-10 early in the third quarter and drove deep into Florida territory on its first possession of the second half.
Junior quarterback Shea Patterson tossed a pick at the UF goal line, however, and the Gators cashed it in with a five-yard touchdown pass to junior running back Lamical Perine to go up 20-10.
The Maize and Blue were never able to recover from that point on, and the game immediately began to snowball for them.
Three Things That Worked:
1. Wide receiver play
Once again, sophomore wideouts Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones appeared to be Michigan's two best offensive players. The former hauled in five catches for 80 yards, while the latter racked up eight grabs for 71 yards and a touchdown.
2. Hope for the future
Fans got to see their first glimpses of freshman running back Christian Turner in meaningful time, and he showed some promise. He carried seven times for 32 yards, but his best play was a 46-yard touchdown run that wound up being called back because he had stepped out of bounds.
3. Blocking punts
Michigan blocked two Gator punts on Saturday — one by sophomore safety J'Marick Woods and one by junior viper Khaleke Hudson. The latter's actually wound up going through the back of the end zone for a U-M safety in the fourth quarter.
Three Things That Didn't Work:
