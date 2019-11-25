The last time Ohio State dominated the Michigan rivalry the way it has for the last 15 years, Woody Hayes was still coaching the Buckeyes with Bo Schembechler as his assistant. From 1954 to 1968, Hayes went 11-4 in the rivalry, and he still probably turns in his grave whenever someone mentions one of the four he lost.

Some might say ‘little did he know the monster he’d create’ pertaining to the fan base’s hatred for everything Michigan. In reality, he knew exactly what he was doing in creating what some would call an unhealthy hatred for a rival.

Many call it “passion.” Many more call it “weird.” Whatever it is, it brings out the best in the Buckeyes on game day.

"We live it every day,” head coach Ryan Day said after Ohio State handled Penn State, 28-17. “The Team Up North is something we talk about every day.”

