First-year tight ends coach Sherrone Moore and redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry each appeared on the Inside Michigan Football radio show in Ann Arbor tonight, and discussed several topics involving last week's game against Western Michigan.

Moore inherited a pretty solid group to work with when he arrived at Michigan, including proven veterans in Gentry and junior Sean McKeon, along with an emerging youngster returning from injury in redshirt sophomore Nick Eubanks.

“Sean has excelled with his hands and his route running,” the coach said. “He’s always been a good blocker, but has taken that next step to be a good pass catcher. He has some of the most flexible limbs a person can have.

“Nick has gotten healthy and put on the proper weight, and has indulged himself in the playbook.

“Zach creates a lot of mismatches at 6-8, and we have a lot of things we can do with him that we haven’t shown yet.”

The unit also includes two freshmen who have not yet seen game action in Mustapha Muhammad and Luke Schoonmaker.

“Mustapha will be good once he learns the playbook better,” Moore explained. “For a young kid in the run game, how naturally it comes to him is pretty uncanny. He’s just stuck behind some good players right now.

“Luke was a quarterback in high school, but is 6-5 now and will continue to grow.”

Michigan’s tight ends are known more for their pass catching abilities than their blocking skills, but Moore said plenty of pride is taken in the latter as well.

“To win championships, you have to be able to run the ball,” he noted. “The guys take a lot of pride in their blocking. Getting your body between the ball carrier and the defender is key, and we’re always trying to get our hats in the right place.”