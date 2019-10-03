Kakert analyzed the club's strengths and weaknesses, while also revealing how he thinks the contest will play out on Saturday.

Tom Kakert of Hawkeye Report was kind enough to swing by TheWolverine this week and break down Iowa's football team prior to its massive showdown at Michigan this weekend.

• Senior QB Nate Stanley — After throwing for 2,852 yards and 26 touchdowns last season, Stanley is once again off to a hot start in 2019, compiling 965 yards and eight scoring tosses with no interceptions. He is also completing 64.4 percent of his passes, and is just one of two starting quarterbacks in the Big Ten yet to throw an interception this season (Ohio State sophomore Justin Fields being the other).

• Fifth-year senior FB Brady Ross — He is used more as a blocker than a ball carrier, with just four attempts for three yards and a touchdown on the season. Ross is still a significant part of the offense despite his limited carries, playing at least 24 snaps in three of the Hawkeyes' first four games.

• Redshirt junior RB Mekhi Sargent — He is the top statistical back for an offense that has divided up its carries significantly (three different rushers with at least 33 attempts), leading the team in totes (54), rushing yards (299) and ground touchdowns (two). Sargent has rushed for at least 58 yards in all four of Iowa's contests, and has averaged at least 4.5 yards per carry in each of those outings.