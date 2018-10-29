Here's a complete breakdown of where Michigan ranks in all of the nation's most important statistics:

The Wolverines enjoyed a bye week this weekend, but fluctuated slightly in the national stats based on what teams around them did.

• Entering the weekend, Michigan's defense had been yielding 220 yards per game (and obviously still is), while Miami's had been allowing 237. After the Hurricanes gave up 433 to Boston College, though, they are now giving up an average of 261.5 per contest, which is 41.5 yards more than the Wolverines' mark.

The second best defense in the Big Ten, meanwhile, belongs to Iowa, who is letting up 264.9 per outing.

• U-M jumped from 13th nationally to 10th in fewest turnovers committed on the year, with only seven giveaways. It's incredible how well the Wolverines have taken care of the football this season, especially when considering they committed 21 in 2017, which was 86th in college football.

• A small statistical change that occurred involved Michigan passing Georgia State as the nation's second best punting team. The Maize and Blue (redshirt sophomore Will Hart, to be specific) are averaging 49.5 yards per punt on the season, which is still 2.9 yards fewer than Texas A&M's mark of 52.4.