Michigan cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich was frustrated by U-M’s start at Notre Dame, one that might have prevented a U-M victory.

We tackle Zordich’s comments in News and Views format.

NEWS: Michigan’s defense missed several opportunities to take control of the game in the first quarter of a 24-17 loss to Notre Dame.

ZORDICH:“We were unbelievably prepared. Our kids, our team worked extremely hard. It was really frustrating, and it’s frustrating today to talk about it because of how well prepared we were.”

VIEWS: Which is what makes this loss really perplexing. We’d heard all camp how well the Michigan defense had been playing, and Zordich and defensive coordinator Don Brown — two brutally honest guys not prone to hyperbole — were excited to see how this group would come out of the gate.