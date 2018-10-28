NEWS: Michigan fifth-year senior Juwann Bushell-Beatty was helped off the field last in the win over Michigan State with an apparent leg injury.

HARBAUGH: “No update right now. As you know, players on Monday are in class and we will see them later this afternoon.”

VIEWS: Bushell-Beatty told us he was ‘fine’ after the game and was walking and celebrating with his team on the field, still dressed in full uniform and pads. The bye week seems to have come at a great time for him, and we continue to hear he’ll be out there and fine when U-M takes on Penn State Saturday.

NEWS: Michigan gave its underclassmen more reps this week in practice well resting some of the starters that had bumps and bruises.