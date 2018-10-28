Michigan Wolverines Football News & Views-Breaking Down Harbaugh’s Comments
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan enjoyed a bye week while watching other Big Ten teams beat up on each other. Head coach Jim Harbaugh still met the media.
Here’s our reaction to his comments, in News & Views fashion …
NEWS: Michigan fifth-year senior Juwann Bushell-Beatty was helped off the field last in the win over Michigan State with an apparent leg injury.
HARBAUGH: “No update right now. As you know, players on Monday are in class and we will see them later this afternoon.”
VIEWS: Bushell-Beatty told us he was ‘fine’ after the game and was walking and celebrating with his team on the field, still dressed in full uniform and pads. The bye week seems to have come at a great time for him, and we continue to hear he’ll be out there and fine when U-M takes on Penn State Saturday.
NEWS: Michigan gave its underclassmen more reps this week in practice well resting some of the starters that had bumps and bruises.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news