football

Michigan Wolverines Football News & Views: On Jim McElwain’s Comments

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Receivers coach Jim McElwain's group played well at Notre Dame.
Brandon Brown

Michigan receivers coach Jim McElwain liked plenty about his receiving corps in a 24-17 loss at Notre Dame, but there’s still room for improvement. We tackles his Wednesday comments in News & Views format …

NEWS: McElwain seemed to indicate he wasn’t heavily involved in the game planning for Michigan’s game with Notre Dame.

MCELWAIN: “I just try to stay out of the way [smiles], coach our guys. Before [being a head coach] I was taking orders from a lot of guys. It’s pretty easy.

“It’s been fun. It’s a really good group of guys, a good staff to work with both offensively and defensively. I learn every day from some of the things coach implements and say, ‘boy, I wish I had thought of that.’”

VIEWS: McElwain had great offensive success just about everywhere he went before ending up at Florida, where his offenses struggled. He set records as Colorado State’s head coach, and coordinated an offense that won a national title at Alabama. If they aren’t picking his brain, maybe they should.

