Ten weeks of the NFL season are already in the books, and plenty of former Michigan players continue to make their presence felt throughout. Here's the complete breakdown:

• Ben Braden (Played at U-M from 2012-16), OG, New York Jets: Resides on the 3-7 Jets’ practice squad and has not appeared in an affair this season. • Tom Brady (1996-99), QB, New England Patriots: Only completed 21 of his 41 passes for 254 yards with no TDs and no picks in Sunday's 34-10 loss at Tennessee … On the year, he is connecting on 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,748 yards, while accumulating a 17-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio and two rushing scores … Brady’s 2,748 yards are the fifth most in the NFL, while his 17 scoring tosses are tied for 11th most and his 65.2 completion percentage is 18th.

• Jake Butt (2013-16), TE, Denver Broncos: Tore his ACL during a Sept. 25 practice, and will miss the remainder of the season … Started the first three contests for Denver, compiling eight catches for 85 yards with a long of 22. • Taco Charlton (2013-16), DE, Dallas Cowboys: Missed Sunday's 27-20 win at Philadelphia with a shoulder injury … Started seven of the eight games he has played in this year, and has logged 16 tackles, one sack and a pass defended. • Jehu Chesson (2012-16), WR, Washington Redskins: Has seen time in five clashes for the Redskins this season (including Sunday's 16-13 win over Tampa Bay), but hasn't posted any statistics. • Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Seattle Seahawks: Accumulated one tackle and 0.5 a sack in this past weekend's 36-31 setback to the Rams … Started all nine outings in 2018, and has racked up 17 tackles, eight sacks, three forced fumbles, one pass defended and an interception he returned 26 yards … Clark’s eight sacks are tied for the eighth most in the NFL. • Jeremy Clark (2012-16), CB, New York Jets: Resides on 3-7 New York’s practice squad and has not seen action. • Mason Cole (2014-17), C, Arizona Cardinals: Has started all nine showdowns at center for 2-7 Arizona, including Sunday's 26-14 defeat to the Chiefs. • Blake Countess (2011-14/finished at Auburn), CB, Los Angeles Rams: Returned one kick for 19 yards in Sunday's 36-31 triumph over the Seahawks … Hasn’t earned any starting nods this year, but has participated in 10 tilts and has recorded four tackles, one pass defended and a 24.6-yard average on 17 kick returns … Countess also recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown in the team’s Sept. 23 win over the Chargers. • Amara Darboh (2012-16), WR, Seattle Seahawks: Listed on the 4-5 Seahawks’ injured reserve list and will miss the rest of the season after undergoing successful shoulder surgery Sept. 4. • Devin Funchess (2012-14), WR, Carolina Panthers: Only reeled in three catches for 32 yards in Thursday night's blowout loss to the Steelers … Has begun all nine affairs in 2018, hauling in 39 receptions for 477 yards (leads the team) and three touchdowns.

• Ben Gedeon (2013-16), LB, Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings were off this weekend … Gedeon has started three of the nine clashes he’s played in, and has registered 18 tackles and a pass defended. • Graham Glasgow (2011-15), OG, Detroit Lions: Received the starting nod at center in every contest for 3-6 Detroit, including Sunday's 34-22 loss to Chicago.

• Ryan Glasgow (2012-16), DT, Cincinnati Bengals: Tore his ACL in a Sept. 23 setback to the Panthers and will miss the remainder of the season … Finished the 2018 campaign with three appearances (no starts) and 11 tackles for the 5-4 Bengals. • Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles: Put on his best performance of the year in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Cowboys, logging five tackles and 1.5 sacks … Has started all nine games for the Eagles in 2018, and has tallied 27 stops, three sacks and a pass defended.

• Leon Hall (2003-06), CB, Oakland Raiders: Played, but did not register any stats in last weekend's 20-6 loss to the Chargers … Has received the starting nod in four of nine outings this season, and has accumulated 23 tackles and three passes defended. • Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs: Has not seen game action in 2018, serving as Pat Mahomes’ backup for the 9-1 Chiefs. • Willie Henry (2012-15), DT, Baltimore Ravens: Was placed on the team’s injured reserve list Oct. 23 with a herniated disk, and won’t be eligible to return until the final two weeks of the regular-season … Henry only appeared in three showdowns this year (no starts), and compiled three tackles and one sack. • Delano Hill (2013-16), S, Seattle Seahawks: Recorded a season-best five tackles in a 36-31 defeat to the Rams … Has competed in seven of Seattle’s nine tilts (missed two with a hamstring injury), and has logged nine stops.

• Khalid Hill (2013-17), FB, Seattle Seahawks: Resides on the 4-5 Seahawks’ injured reserve list and has not played in 2018. • Mo Hurst (2013-17), DT, Oakland Raiders: Totaled four tackles and a sack in his team's 20-6 setback to the Chargers … Earned the starting nod in eight of nine affairs this year for Oakland, and has posted 21 tackles, three sacks, three passes defended and a forced fumble.

• Kyle Kalis (2012-16), OG, Cleveland Browns: Remains on the 3-6-1 Browns’ practice squad and has not appeared in 2018. • Joe Kerridge (2011-15), FB, Green Bay Packers: Is a member of Green Bay’s 10-man practice squad and has not been activated this year. • Taylor Lewan (2009-13), OT, Tennessee Titans: Been given the starting job at left tackle in all eight clashes he has participated in (missed the Sept. 16 victory over Houston with a concussion), including a 34-10 win over the Patriots last weekend.

• Jourdan Lewis (2010-13), CB, Dallas Cowboys: Accumulated one tackle in a 27-20 victory over the Eagles … Participated in eight contests (no starts) this year, racking up four tackles, two fumble recoveries and a jet sweep carry on offense that went for seven yards. • Erik Magnuson (2012-16), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Did not play in Monday night's 27-23 loss to the Giants … Has only seen action in four games in 2018, with his lone start coming at center in the Oct. 28 loss at Arizona. • Patrick Omameh (2008-12), OG, Free Agent: Started the first six outings of the season at right guard for New York, but was then benched and subsequently released Nov. 10 … Omameh is now a free agent.

• Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, Cleveland Browns: Totaled five tackles, 41 yards on two kick returns and six yards on one punt brought back in a 28-16 win over the Falcons … Has begun all 10 showdowns at safety, and has recorded 46 tackles, three passes defended and a fumble recovery … On special teams, Peppers has averaged 9.4 yards on 19 punt returns and 20.9 yards on 15 kicks brought back.

• Jake Rudock (2015), QB, Detroit Lions: Has found a home on the 3-6 Lions’ practice squad, but has not been activated in 2018.

• Jake Ryan (2010-14), LB, Green Bay Packers: On Green Bay's injured reserve and will miss the entire 2018 campaign after tearing his ACL Aug. 1. • Michael Schofield (2009-13), OG, Los Angeles Chargers: Been given the starting nod at right guard in each of the Chargers’ first nine tilts, including Sunday's 20-6 win over the Raiders. • Dymonte Thomas (2013-16), S, Denver Broncos: The Broncos were off this weekend … Hasn’t started any affairs, but has received playing time in seven of Denver’s contests (missed the Sept. 23 loss to Baltimore with an abdomen injury), and has registered five tackles and one sack. • Matt Wile (2011-14), P, Minnesota Vikings: Minnesota didn't play this weekend … Served as the Vikings’ primary punter this season, punting 40 times for a 44.5 average, including a long of 70 yards … Has also downed 18 punts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. • Jarrod Wilson (2012-15), S, Jacksonville Jaguars: Received playing time in Sunday's 29-26 loss to the Colts, but did not log any stats … Has seen action in all nine of the Jaguars’ games (no starts), but has tallied just five tackles. • Chris Wormley (2012-16), DL, Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore enjoyed a bye … Wormley has begun six of nine outings in 2018, accumulating 11 tackles, one sack and four passes defended.