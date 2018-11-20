The Raiders and rookie Mo Hurst (No. 73) won just their second game of the year when they defeated Arizona on Sunday. AP Images

Week 11 of the NFL season is in the books, and plenty of former Wolverines made their presence felt throughout the league. Here is the complete breakdown:

• Ben Braden (Played at U-M from 2012-16), OG, New York Jets: Resides on the 3-7 Jets’ practice squad and has not appeared in a game this season. • Tom Brady (1996-99), QB, New England Patriots: The Patriots enjoyed a bye … On the year, Brady is completing 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,748 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, to go along with two rushing scores … His 2,748 yards are the 11th most in the NFL, while his 17 touchdowns are tied for 15th and his 65.2 completion percentage ranks 18th … “We’re working through certain things,” Brady said on Boston's Mut and Callahan radio show on Monday, per PatriotsWire.com. “We are 7-3 and have our biggest games ahead of us. I don’t think we’ve played our best football, and this is the time of year where we have a great opportunity. I took a lot of time this weekend to watch the entire season a couple of times. We just had a lot of communication with our coaches and I think a lot of guys took the weekend to let their minds really be free of football for a few days. I am excited to start this week.”

• Jake Butt (2013-16), TE, Denver Broncos: Tore his ACL during a Sept. 25 practice and will miss the remainder of the season … Started the first three contests for 4-6 Denver, accumulating eight catches for 85 yards with a long of 22. • Taco Charlton (2013-16), DE, Dallas Cowboys: Missed Sunday's 22-19 win over Atlanta with a shoulder injury, marking the second straight clash he has missed … Has started seven of the eight contests he has played in, compiling 16 tackles, one sack and one pass defended. • Jehu Chesson (2012-16), WR, Washington Redskins: Participated in a 23-21 loss to Houston over the weekend, but did not log any stats … Chesson has played in six games, but hasn't notched a single statistic. • Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Seattle Seahawks: Put on an impressive performance in Thursday night's 27-24 triumph over Green Bay, posting four tackles and two sacks … Clark has begun all 10 outings in 2018, racking up 21 tackles, 10 sacks, a pass defended, three forced fumbles and an interception he returned 26 yards … His 10 sacks are tied for fourth in the NFL, while his three forced fumbles are tied for seventh … "With two sacks against the Green Bay Packers Thursday night, he’s already logged 10 on the year for a career high and there are likely more to come," Liz Mathews of SeahawksWire wrote on Monday. "But Clark is good for more than just his on-the-field production. The young lineman has stepped up into a leadership role for the Seahawks, especially amongst the new-look defensive line, who was in desperate need of a voice after losing so many veterans in the offseason. Clark is nearing the end of his rookie contract with the Seahawks and is commanding more money each time he steps out on the field. There is no denying he wreaks havoc on opposing offenses, but his impact on the players around him is even more of a reason to extend Clark despite the cost."

Why Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark is 'the real deal' #SeattleSeahawks https://t.co/QlvFuzbGZm — Seahawks Talk (@Seahawks_TT) November 20, 2018

Tyler Lockett has been well worth his extension this season. Frank Clark is also having a big year, but he will cost Seattle a lot to keep next year.@dannyoneil breaks down what we've learned 10 games into the #Seahawks season.https://t.co/eFgCkcWpDy — 710 ESPN Seattle (@710ESPNSeattle) November 19, 2018

• Jeremy Clark (2012-16), CB, New York Jets: Resides on 3-7 New York’s practice squad and has not seen action.

• Mason Cole (2014-17), C, Arizona Cardinals: Has started all 10 showdowns at center for 2-8 Arizona, including Sunday's 23-21 loss to Oakland.

Mason Cole is the only member of the #AZCardinals’ front five to not only start all 10 games for the team this season, but to play every single offensive snap. https://t.co/m5Lmwwhauz — azcentral sports (@azcsports) November 20, 2018

• Blake Countess (2011-14/finished at Auburn), CB, Los Angeles Rams: Recorded one tackle in Monday night's 54-51 victory over Kansas City … On the season, Countess has registered five stops and one pass defended, while averaging 24.6 yards on 17 kick returns.

This was a cool shot after last night's game. @KeFu11er, @Dorian and Rams' cornerback Blake Countess all went to high school together at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Maryland. There was a proud coach watching the game somewhere last night. pic.twitter.com/WxtIdCzv0u — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) November 20, 2018

• Amara Darboh (2012-16), WR, Seattle Seahawks: Listed on the 5-5 Seahawks’ injured reserve list and will miss the rest of the season after undergoing successful shoulder surgery Sept. 4. • Devin Funchess (2012-14), WR, Carolina Panthers: Hauled in two catches for 39 yards in a 20-19 loss at Detroit over the weekend … Funchess has brought in 41 receptions for a team-leading 516 yards and three scores … The fourth-year pro dropped five passes on Sunday, though, and admitted he needs to play better, per Danny Jaillet of Cat Crave … “It is what it is," Funchess said. "You take my performance out of that game and we still were in it to win, so it wasn’t just solely on me. I will take full responsibility of myself, most definitely. I have to do more for the team."

• Ben Gedeon (2013-16), LB, Minnesota Vikings: Tallied three tackles in Sunday's 25-20 setback to the Bears … Gedeon has begun three of the 10 tilts he has competed in, and has accumulated 21 tackles and a pass defended. • Graham Glasgow (2011-15), OG, Detroit Lions: Received the starting nod at center in every affair for 4-6 Detroit, including Sunday’s 20-19 triumph over the Panthers.

• Ryan Glasgow (2012-16), DT, Cincinnati Bengals: Tore his ACL Sept. 23 and will miss the remainder of the season … Finished the 2018 campaign with three appearances (no starts) and 11 tackles for the 5-5 Bengals. • Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles: Compiled a lone tackle this past weekend in the Eagles' 48-7 blowout loss at New Orleans … The 30-year-old has started all 10 clashes, and has logged 28 tackles, three sacks and a pass defended.

• Leon Hall (2003-06), CB, Oakland Raiders: Notched two tackles in the Raiders' 23-21 win at Arizona over the weekend … Hall has started four of 10 contests in 2018, and has notched 25 tackles and three passes defended. • Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs: Has not seen game action in 2018, serving as Pat Mahomes’ backup for the 9-2 Chiefs. • Willie Henry (2012-15), DT, Baltimore Ravens: Was placed on the 5-5 Ravens’ injured reserve list Oct. 23 with a herniated disk and won’t be eligible to return until the final two weeks of the regular season … Only appeared in three games with no starts, and posted three tackles and one sack. • Delano Hill (2013-16), S, Seattle Seahawks: Missed Thursday's 27-24 triumph over Green Bay with a knee ailment … The 22-year old has seen action in seven outings (missed three with injury) and has racked up nine tackles.

• Khalid Hill (2013-17), FB, Seattle Seahawks: Resides on the 5-5 Seahawks’ injured reserve list and has not played in 2018. • Mo Hurst (2013-17), DT, Oakland Raiders: Recorded a season-high five tackles in Sunday's 23-21 victory at Arizona, to go along with a sack … Hurst has begun nine of 10 showdowns in 2018, and has registered 26 stops, four sacks, three passes defended and a forced fumble … "Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst is a favorite among us at the Raiders Wire and for a good reason," Marcus Mosher of RaidersWire wrote on Monday. "For a defense that has struggled most of the season, Hurst has been one of the few bright spots. On Sunday, he recorded his fourth sack of the season. Since 2013, Hurst has the most sacks ever by a rookie defensive tackle that was drafted after the fifth round."

Since 2013, no rookie defender drafted in the fifth round or later has compiled more sacks through their first 10 games than rookie DT Mo Hurst (4.0).



Hurst is tied for 10th for the most sacks by a rookie in club history with six games left to play.#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/VeuFNlZMmA — Evert Geerlings (@E_Geerlings) November 19, 2018

Mo Hurst gets his 4th sack of the season. He’s leading all DTs in sacks. Beast — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) November 18, 2018

Mo Hurst is first #Raiders rookie with 4 sacks since Khalil Mack did it in 2014. Last with more was Sio Moore with 4.5 in 2013 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 18, 2018

• Kyle Kalis (2012-16), OG, Cleveland Browns: Remains on the 3-6-1 Browns’ practice squad and has not appeared in a game in 2018. • Joe Kerridge (2011-15), FB, Free Agent: Released from the 4-5-1 Packers' 10-man practice squad Oct. 30 and is currently a free agent. • Taylor Lewan (2009-13), OT, Tennessee Titans: Started at left tackle in all nine tilts he has participated in (missed the Sept. 16 victory over Houston with a concussion) for 5-5 Tennessee, including a 38-10 loss at Indianapolis last weekend.

• Jourdan Lewis (2010-13), CB, Dallas Cowboys: Saw time in the Cowboys' 22-19 win over Atlanta and had one jet sweep carry that went for five yards … On the season, Lewis has appeared in nine affairs for 5-5 Dallas, but has only accumulated four tackles, two fumble recoveries and two jet sweep carries that totaled 12 yards.

Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD)



12 Rush Yards



T-164th All-Time (Derrick Shepard, Jeff Ogden)#DallasCowboys ⁠⁠ ⁠ — Cowboys Ranks ✭ (@CowboysRanks) November 19, 2018

• Erik Magnuson (2012-16), OL, San Francisco 49ers: The 2-8 49ers were off this weekend … Magnuson has only played in four clashes, with his lone start coming at center in an Oct. 28 loss at Arizona.

• Patrick Omameh (2008-12), OG, Jacksonville Jaguars: Saw time on special teams in the Jaguars' 20-16 defeat to the Steelers … Omameh started the first six contests of the season for the 3-7 Giants, but was benched and then released on Nov. 10 … The Jaguars then signed him Nov. 13.

Patrick Omameh participated in his first practice Wednesday since rejoining the #Jaguars. And coach Doug Marrone is confident Omameh’s transition back with his former team will be seamless.https://t.co/FgJsSp85Bq — Florida Times-Union (@jaxdotcom) November 15, 2018

• Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, Cleveland Browns: The 3-6-1 Browns had a bye … Peppers has started all 10 games for Cleveland, and has compiled 46 tackles, three passes defended, a fumble recovery, a 9.4-yard average on 19 punt returns and a 20.9-yard average on 15 kicks brought back.

ICYMI: How life has shaped the way #Browns safety Jabrill Peppers approaches his NFL career

https://t.co/BEv58eWUaX pic.twitter.com/aETfSXXEYs — Marla Ridenour (@MRidenourABJ) November 19, 2018