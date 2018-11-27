Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Tom Brady threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Jets. AP Images

We are now on the homestretch of the NFL season, and several former Wolverines had impressive showings this past weekend. Here is the complete breakdown:

• Ben Braden (Played at U-M from 2012-16), OG, New York Jets: Resides on the 3-8 Jets’ practice squad and has not appeared in a game this season. • Tom Brady (1996-99), QB, New England Patriots: Completed 20 of his 31 passes for 283 yards, two touchdowns and no picks in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Jets … For the year, Brady is connecting on 65.2 percent of his throws for 3,031 yards, 19 TDs and seven picks, to go along with two rushing scores … His 3,031 yards are 11th in the NFL, while his 19 touchdown passes are 14th and his 65.2 completion percentage is 21st … "Brady wasn’t great Sunday," Eric Wilbur of Boston.com wrote on Tuesday. "He was fine. He was good enough. That helps create a false sense of security against the hapless Jets with the Vikings and Steelers looming in December. And yet for all the hand-wringing and consternation about the Pats not looking like THE PATS, they are currently the second seed, one Chiefs loss away from claiming the top spot. So, what exactly is wrong with the Patriots? 'Obviously a couple of weeks ago, we did everything the opposite of what we needed to do,' Brady said. 'I think we’re doing a better job taking care of the ball. It gives us a much better chance to win games. Scoring more points, converting on third downs, scoring in the red area, all those things are really important that we talked about. We made some plays, there are certainly ones we left out there, but we’ll take it and keep moving forward.'

• Jake Butt (2013-16), TE, Denver Broncos: Tore his ACL during a Sept. 25 practice and will miss the remainder of the season … Started the first three affairs for 4-6 Denver, accumulating eight catches for 85 yards with a long of 22. • Taco Charlton (2013-16), DE, Dallas Cowboys: Missed Thursday's 31-23 win over Washington with a shoulder injury, marking the third straight clash he'd missed … Has started seven of the eight contests he has played in, compiling 16 tackles, one sack and a pass defended … "He returned to practice yesterday and he should be cleared to play in the upcoming 'measuring stick game' against the NFC leading New Orleans Saints," Reid Hanson of Sports Dallas Fort Worth revealed on Tuesday. • Jehu Chesson (2012-16), WR, Washington Redskins: Participated in Thursday's 31-23 loss to Dallas, but did not log any stats … Chesson has played in six games, but hasn't notched a single statistic. • Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Seattle Seahawks: Posted four tackles in a 30-27 victory over Carolina … Clark has started all 11 outings for Seattle this season, and has racked up 25 tackles, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles, a pass defended and an interception he returned 26 yards … His 10 sacks are tied for sixth most in the NFL, while his three forced fumbles are tied for seventh most.

• Jeremy Clark (2012-16), CB, New York Jets: Resides on 3-8 New York’s practice squad and has not seen action. • Mason Cole (2014-17), C, Arizona Cardinals: Has started all 10 showdowns at center for 2-9 Arizona, including Sunday's 45-10 blowout loss to the Chargers.

• Blake Countess (2011-14/finished at Auburn), CB, Los Angeles Rams: The 10-1 Rams enjoyed a bye this weekend … On the season, Countess has recorded five stops and one pass defended, while averaging 24.6 yards on 17 kick returns in 11 appearances (no starts).



• Amara Darboh (2012-16), WR, Seattle Seahawks: On the 6-5 Seahawks’ injured reserve list and will miss the rest of the season after undergoing successful shoulder surgery Sept. 4. • Devin Funchess (2012-14), WR, Carolina Panthers: Missed this past weekend's 30-27 loss at Seattle with a back injury … The 6-4, 225-pounder has started 10 tilts in 2018, and has hauled in 41 receptions for 516 yards and three touchdowns. • Ben Gedeon (2013-16), LB, Minnesota Vikings: Sat out Sunday's 24-17 win over Green Bay with a concussion … The third-year pro has begun three of the 10 affairs he has played in, and has registered 21 tackles and a pass defended. • Graham Glasgow (2011-15), OG, Detroit Lions: Received the starting nod at center in every clash for 4-7 Detroit, including Thursday's 23-16 setback to the Bears.

• Ryan Glasgow (2012-16), DT, Cincinnati Bengals: Tore his ACL Sept. 23 and will miss the remainder of the season … Finished the 2018 campaign with three appearances (no starts) and 11 tackles for the 5-6 Bengals. • Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles: Tallied two tackles in Sunday's narrow 25-22 nail-biting win over the Giants … Graham has earned the starting gig in all 11 contests for the 5-6 Eagles, and has accumulated 30 stops, three sacks and a pass defended. • Leon Hall (2003-06), CB, Oakland Raiders: Missed a 34-17 loss to the Ravens with a back injury, marking the first game Hall had missed all year … The 33-year old has started four of 10 outings in 2018, and has compiled 25 tackles and three passes defended … The RotoWire staff at CBS Sports revealed on Sunday that Hall "failed to practice in any capacity" during the week. • Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs: Has not seen game action in 2018, serving as Pat Mahomes’ backup for the 9-2 Chiefs. • Willie Henry (2012-15), DT, Baltimore Ravens: Was placed on the 6-5 Ravens’ injured reserve list Oct. 23 with a herniated disk and won’t be eligible to return until the final two weeks of the regular season … Only appeared in three showdowns with no starts, and logged three tackles and one sack. • Delano Hill (2013-16), S, Seattle Seahawks: Notched four stops in a 30-27 victory over the Panthers … The Detroit native has seen action in eight tilts (missed three with injury), and has posted 13 tackles for the 6-5 Seahawks.

• Khalid Hill (2013-17), FB, Seattle Seahawks: Resides on the 6-5 Seahawks’ injured reserve list and has not played in 2018.

• Mo Hurst (2013-17), DT, Oakland Raiders: Racked up a lone tackle in the Raiders' 34-17 setback to Baltimore … The rookie has started 10 of 11 affairs in 2018, and has recorded 27 tackles, four sacks, three passes defended and a forced fumble.

• Kyle Kalis (2012-16), OG, Cleveland Browns: Remains on the 4-6-1 Browns’ practice squad and has not appeared in 2018. • Taylor Lewan (2009-13), OT, Tennessee Titans: Started 10 contests at left tackle (missed one with a concussion), including Monday night's 34-17 loss to Houston … “We did a good job of coming out, but we got flat and couldn’t pick it back up,” Lewan said after the loss, per Kristie Rieken of Seymour Tribune. "We’ve got the guys to do it, but we’ve just got to figure out a way to stop the bleeding and get it going.” • Jourdan Lewis (2010-13), CB, Dallas Cowboys: Played, but did not register any defensive stats in Dallas' 31-23 win over Washington on Thanksgiving; he did, however, receive a carry on offense that went for seven yards … Lewis has appeared in 10 games for the 6-5 Cowboys, and has tallied four tackles, two fumble recoveries and two rushing attempts that totaled 12 yards.



• Erik Magnuson (2012-16), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Did not receive playing time in a 27-9 loss at Tampa Bay over the weekend … Magnuson has only appeared in four outings, with his lone start coming at center in an Oct. 28 loss at Arizona. • Patrick Omameh (2008-12), OG, Jacksonville Jaguars: Did not start, but earned playing time in the Jaguars' 24-21 loss to Buffalo … Omameh started the first six showdowns for the Giants, but was benched and then released on Nov. 10 … Jacksonville then signed him on Nov. 13, and he has appeared in both tilts with them.

• Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, Cleveland Browns: Accumulated six tackles and returned a punt for no yards in a 35-20 triumph at Cincinnati … Peppers has begun all 11 affairs for the 4-6-1 Browns, and has compiled 52 tackles, three passes defended, a 20.9-yard average on 15 kick returns and a 9.0-yard average on 20 punts brought back.

• Jake Rudock (2015), QB, Detroit Lions: Has found a home on the 4-7 Lions’ practice squad, but has not been activated in 2018. • Jake Ryan (2010-14), LB, Green Bay Packers: On 4-6-1 Green Bay’s injured reserve and will miss the entire 2018 campaign after tearing his ACL Aug. 1. • Michael Schofield (2009-13), OG, Los Angeles Chargers: Started his 11th consecutive contest at right guard in this weekend's 45-10 victory over the Cardinals … "Guards Michael Schofield and Dan Feeney were the only two members on the offensive line that played all snaps with 69," Gavino Borquez of ChargersWire noted on Tuesday afternoon. • Dymonte Thomas (2013-16), S, Denver Broncos: Missed his team's 24-17 win at Pittsburgh with a knee injury … Thomas has only played in seven games (missed four with injury), and has logged five tackles and a sack. • Matt Wile (2011-14), P, Minnesota Vikings: Punted four times for an impressive 45.8 average, including one he downed inside the 20 in the Vikings' 24-17 victory over Green Bay … Wile has booted 48 balls for a 44.6 average and has dropped 21 inside the opponents' 20-yard line.

