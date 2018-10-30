After Monday's 25-6 victory at Buffalo, Tom Brady now holds a 29-3 career record against the Bills. AP Images

The NFL season has reached its midway point, and plenty of former Wolverines are making an impact all throughout the league. Here's an update on how each of them are performing:

• Ben Braden (Played at U-M from 2012-16), OG, New York Jets: Resides on the 3-5 Jets’ practice squad and has not appeared in a game this season. • Tom Brady (1996-99), QB, New England Patriots: Threw for 324 yards (no touchdowns or picks) and completed 64.4 percent of his passes in Monday night's 25-6 win at Buffalo … For the year, Brady is connecting on 67.5 percent of his throws for 2,200 yards, with 16 scores and seven interceptions, to go along with two rushing touchdowns … "They made it tough on us," the signal caller said after the victory over the Bills. "We'll take the win however we can get it, and we'll learn from it and move on to next week."

Tom Brady has lost a step, but he had a step to lose pic.twitter.com/UrcPmG4kp4 — Andrew Ray, PGA (@AnrockRay) October 30, 2018

Tom Brady beat half the defense to the end zone to jump on D-Mac. pic.twitter.com/onBwDB6e9O — Patriots SBLIII 🇺🇸 (@PatriotsSBLIII) October 30, 2018

• Jake Butt (2013-16), TE, Denver Broncos: Tore his ACL during a Sept. 25 practice and will miss the remainder of the season … Started the first three contests for 3-5 Denver and tallied eight catches for 85 yards with a long of 22. • Taco Charlton (2013-16), DE, Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys enjoyed a bye this past weekend … Charlton has started all seven affairs this season, and has accumulated 15 tackles, one sack and a pass defended. • Jehu Chesson (2012-16), WR, Washington Redskins: Took part in a 20-13 triumph over the Giants on Sunday, recovering New York's onside kick attempt to secure the win … Chesson has appeared in just three showdowns for Washington, but has not logged any statistics.

Congrats to Redskins on the Win!. Great Team effort. Jehu Chesson & Team, keep grinding. Special shout out to Adrian Peterson. God Bless! pic.twitter.com/mV5Byi03vu — Jehu Chesson Sr (@JehuChessonSR) October 28, 2018

That tackle right there a good reason why Jehu Chesson was made active today. He is extremely fast. — Jake Kring-Schreifels (@jakeks19) October 28, 2018

Jehu Chesson is amazing on special teams. #Redskins — Bryan Manning (@BryanDManning) October 28, 2018

• Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Seattle Seahawks: Started Seattle's 28-14 victory at Detroit, and racked up two tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery … Clark has begun all seven clashes this year, and has recorded 15 tackles, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception he ran back 26 yards … With 6.5 quarterback takedowns, the defensive end is "well on his way to a career year if he can maintain the current pace," according to CBSSports.com … His career-high in sacks in a single season is 10, which he set in 2016.

#Seahawks Frank Clark's 6.5 sacks are in 11th the league while Jarran Reed's 4.0 sacks are tied for the 41st in the league — Your Seahawks (@yourseahawks) October 30, 2018

• Jeremy Clark (2012-16), CB, New York Jets: Resides on 3-5 New York’s practice squad and has not seen game action. • Mason Cole (2014-17), C, Arizona Cardinals: Has started all eight clashes at center for Arizona, including Sunday's 18-15 win over San Francisco. • Blake Countess (2011-14/finished at Auburn), S, Los Angeles Rams: Averaged 18.3 yards on three kick returns in a narrow 29-27 triumph over the Packers … Countess has participated in all eight tilts in 2018, and has registered four tackles and a 24-yard average on 13 kick returns … He also recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown in the team's Sept. 23 win over the Chargers … "Blake Countess was No. 2 in special teams snaps [on Sunday] with 30 (88 percent)," Myles Simmons of Rams Insider noted after the game. • Amara Darboh (2012-16), WR, Seattle Seahawks: Listed on the 4-3 Seahawks’ injured reserve list and will miss the rest of the campaign after undergoing successful shoulder surgery Sept. 4. • Devin Funchess (2012-14), WR, Carolina Panthers: Only caught three passes for 27 yards in Sunday's 36-21 victory over Baltimore … The 6-4, 225-pounder has reeled in 32 balls for 401 yards in 2018, to go along with three touchdowns.

#Panthers WR Devin Funchess has received 40% of the teams targets from the ten and in this season. The next closest teammate is at 20%. — Context Matters (@dwainmcfarland) October 30, 2018

• Ben Gedeon (2013-16), LB, Minnesota Vikings: Started Sunday's 30-20 setback to the Saints, and posted a season-high seven tackles … Gedeon has begun three of the eight games he's played in, and has tallied 18 tackles and a pass defended … Due to an injury to linebacker Anthony Barr, Fox Sports North explained how much larger Gedeon's role was on Sunday as a result. "He played a season-high 62 percent of the defense’s snaps with Barr out of the lineup, up from just 17 percent in Week 7," they observed.

With Anthony Barr out, #Vikings LB Ben Gedeon last night played a career-high 33 plays. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) October 29, 2018

Takeaway #15 - Saints at Vikings. Ben Gedeon was very active and noticeable tonight. That is rare for his 2-down role. #vikings — VikeFans (@VikeFans) October 29, 2018

• Graham Glasgow (2011-15), OG, Detroit Lions: Has received the starting nod at center in every game for 3-4 Detroit, including Sunday's 28-14 home loss to the Seahawks. • Ryan Glasgow (2012-16), DT, Cincinnati Bengals: Tore his ACL at Carolina Sept. 23 and will miss the remainder of the season … Finished the 2018 campaign with three appearances (no starts) and 11 tackles for the Bengals. • Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles: Accumulated two stops in the Eagles' 24-18 triumph over Jacksonville on Sunday … Graham has started every affair, and has compiled 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pass defended.

Ryan Kerrigan and Brandon Graham lead all edge defenders with nine total pressures in Week 8. pic.twitter.com/iB5MuJOx8F — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) October 29, 2018

• Leon Hall (2003-06), CB, Oakland Raiders: Started at cornerback for the second time in three weeks in Oakland's 42-28 defeat to the Colts … On the year, Hall has begun four of the seven contests he's played in, and has logged 23 tackles and three passes defended.

#Raiders highest-graded defensive players against the Colts (min 15 snaps) :



Leon Hall 81.6

Kyle Wilber 77.8

Jason Cabinda 73.0

Erik Harris 72.5#RaiderNation — PFF OAK Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) October 29, 2018

• Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs: Has not seen game action in 2018, serving as Pat Mahomes’ backup for the 7-1 Chiefs. • Willie Henry (2012-15), DT, Baltimore Ravens: Was placed on the team's injured reserve list Oct. 23 with a herniated disk … Henry has only participated in three showdowns (no starts) after missing the first four weeks while recovering from offseason surgery, and has posted three tackles and a sack … CBSSports broke down Henry's situation, including what his future outlook is. "The move to IR will require him to miss at least eight weeks," they revealed. "If he is added back to the active roster in the minimum amount of time, the defensive lineman would only be available for the final two games of the regular season, as well as any postseason contests to follow."

• Delano Hill (2013-16), S, Seattle Seahawks: Saw time, but did not record any statistics in the Seahawks' 28-14 win at Detroit … Hill has seen action in five affairs this year (missed two with a hamstring injury), but has only registered one stop. • Khalid Hill (2013-17), FB, Seattle Seahawks: Resides on the 4-3 Seahawks’ injured reserve list and has not played in 2018. • Mo Hurst (2013-17), DT, Oakland Raiders: Racked up two stops in Oakland's 42-28 setback to the Colts on Sunday … The rookie defensive tackle has begun six of seven tilts, and has tallied 14 tackles, two sacks, three passes defended and a forced fumble.

• Kyle Kalis (2012-16), OG, Cleveland Browns: Remains on the 2-5-1 Browns’ practice squad and has not appeared in a game. • Joe Kerridge (2011-15), FB, Green Bay Packers: Is a member of 3-3-1 Green Bay’s 10-man practice squad and has not been activated this season. • Taylor Lewan (2009-13), OT, Tennessee Titans: Has received the starting nod at left tackle six times this year (missed the Sept. 16 win over Houston with a concussion). • Jourdan Lewis (2010-13), CB, Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys did not play this past weekend … The Detroit native has received action in six contests, and has accumulated three tackles, a fumble recovery and a jet sweep carry on offense that went for seven yards.

• Erik Magnuson (2012-16), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Started at center in the 49ers' 18-15 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday, marking his first starting nod of the season … Magnuson has appeared in four clashes in 2018, seeing time at center, right guard and right tackle … "He found out 90 minutes before kickoff Sunday that he would start in place of injured 49ers center Weston Richburg," Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports wrote following the 49ers' defeat. "Hours later, the second-year pro stood in front of his locker after the 49ers' 18-15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals with his eyes red, disappointed with his execution of a basic shotgun snap that prevented quarterback C.J. Beathard from a final attempt to move the team in field-goal range."

An emotional Erik Magnuson explains the final play of the game pic.twitter.com/Hbr8vFvK0p — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 29, 2018

• Patrick Omameh (2008-12), OG, New York Giants: Played at right guard, but did not begin Sunday's 20-13 setback to the Redskins … Omameh started the first six games of 2018, but was benched prior to the Oct. 22 loss to the Falcons. • Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, Cleveland Browns: Compiled four tackles in Sunday's 33-18 defeat to the Steelers, while returning one kick for 19 yards and two punts for a total of 26 yards … Peppers has begun all eight clashes this season, and has logged 35 tackles, three passes defended and a fumble recovery … He has also averaged 10.1 yards on 17 punt returns and 20.9 yards on 13 kicks brought back.

• Jake Rudock (2015), QB, Detroit Lions: Has found a home on the 3-4 Lions’ practice squad, but has not been activated in 2018. • Jake Ryan (2010-14), LB, Green Bay Packers: On Green Bay's injured reserve and will miss the entire 2018 campaign after tearing his ACL Aug. 1. • Michael Schofield (2009-13), OG, Los Angeles Chargers: Los Angeles had a bye this past weekend … Schofield has started all seven showdowns at right guard. • Dymonte Thomas (2013-16), S, Denver Broncos: Posted two tackles in a 30-23 loss to the Chiefs over the weekend, including his first career sack … He has played in six of the team's eight affairs (missed one with an abdomen injury and another with a chest ailment), and has racked up five tackles and a sack … Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post revealed on Monday that it took Thomas just 2.03 seconds to get to the quarterback on his first NFL sack, and that it occurred with the Broncos in a six-man pressure.

pic.twitter.com/vwIEj5ORXf — The Dymonte Thomas Community Foundation Inc. (@DTC_Foundation) October 28, 2018

• Matt Wile (2011-14), P, Minnesota Vikings: Averaged 40.5 yards on two punts in a 30-20 setback to the Saints … Wile has booted 36 balls for a 44.9-yard average this year, and has pinned 15 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

• Jarrod Wilson (2012-15), S, Jacksonville Jaguars: Played, but did not record any stats in a narrow 24-18 defeat to the Eagles … Wilson has received time in eight contests (no starts), and has registered five tackles. • Chris Wormley (2012-16), DL, Baltimore Ravens: Started and tallied a lone stop in Baltimore's 36-21 loss to the Panthers over the weekend … The second-year pro has started six of eight games in 2018, and has accumulated 10 tackles, one sack and three passes defended.