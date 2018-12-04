Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Dymonte Thomas recovered a Bengal fumble in the third quarter of Denver's 24-10 win. AP Images

More former Wolverines around the NFL were in the headlines than usual this week, all for positive reasons. Jourdan Lewis and Dymonte Thomas made game-changing plays for their clubs, while Jeremy Clark and Kyle Kalis were promoted to their respective teams' active rosters. We have the complete breakdown below:

• Ben Braden (Played at U-M from 2012-16), OG, New York Jets: Was activated to the 53-man roster on Nov. 28, but has not seen action this year. • Tom Brady (1996-99), QB, New England Patriots: Completed 24-of-32 passes for 311 yards with a touchdown and a pick in the Patriots' 24-10 win over the Vikings … For the year, Brady is connecting on 65.9 percent of his throws for 3,342 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight picks, to go along with two rushing scores… His 3,342 yards are the ninth most in the NFL, while his 20 touchdowns are tied for 14th and his 65.9 completion percentage is 21st … With five rushing yards against Minnesota, Brady hit 1,000 for his career, and jokingly retired afterward. "The only reason I've been playing 19 years was to get to that 1,000 yards, and I did it, so that's it, I'm out," he said. "Time to ride off into the sunset."

• Jake Butt (2013-16), TE, Denver Broncos: Tore his ACL during a Sept. 25 practice and will miss the remainder of the season … Started the first three affairs for 6-6 Denver, accumulating eight catches for 85 yards with a long of 22. • Taco Charlton (2013-16), DE, Dallas Cowboys: Played, but did not compile any stats in the Cowboys' 13-10 win over the Saints … Charlton has begun seven of the nine clashes he's played in (missed three with a shoulder injury), and has logged 16 tackles, one sack and a pass defended. • Jehu Chesson (2012-16), WR, Washington Redskins: Saw time, but didn't notch any statistics in the Redskins' 28-13 loss to the Eagles Monday night … Chesson has made eight appearances this year (no starts), but has yet to post any stats … Due to injuries at wideout, he could potentially be in line for more playing time, according to the RotoWire Staff at CBS Sports.com. "If both Trey Quinn and Jamison Crowder (ankle) are ultimately included on Washington's inactive list, Michael Floyd and/or Jehu Chesson could see increased reps in three-receiver sets alongside Josh Doctson and Maurice Harris," they wrote on Monday. • Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Seattle Seahawks: Racked up three stops and a pass defended in his team's 43-16 blowout win over the 49ers … Clark has started all 12 games this season, and has recorded 27 tackles, 10 sacks, two passes defended, three forced fumbles and an interception he returned 26 yards … His 10 sacks are tied for ninth most in the NFL, while his three forced fumbles are tied for eighth.

• Jeremy Clark (2012-16), CB, New York Jets: Promoted to the Jets' active roster on Saturday, but did not play in the team's 26-22 loss to the Titans … Clark has not appeared in a single outing this year, with Sunday's showdown marking his first appearance on New York's active roster … Injuries have plagued Clark for much of his NFL career, but he provided a Monday update on his status, per Jeff Steers of The Messenger. "My knee is fine," Clark said. "I am not even thinking about it, and feel like I'm back to normal now." • Mason Cole (2014-17), C, Arizona Cardinals: Has started all 12 tilts at center for 3-9 Arizona, including Sunday's 20-17 win at Green Bay.

• Blake Countess (2011-14/finished at Auburn), CB, Los Angeles Rams: Saw action in the Rams' 30-16 victory at Detroit, but the only stat he registered was a late onside kick recovery the Lions attempted … On the year, Countess has totaled five tackles and a pass defended, while averaging 24.6 yards on 17 kick returns in 12 appearances (no starts). • Amara Darboh (2012-16), WR, Seattle Seahawks: On the 7-5 Seahawks’ injured reserve list and will miss the rest of the season after undergoing successful shoulder surgery Sept. 4. • Devin Funchess (2012-14), WR, Carolina Panthers: Only caught one pass for 10 yards in a 24-17 setback at Tampa Bay; that one reception went for a touchdown, however … Funchess has started 11 affairs (missed one with a back injury), and has accumulated 42 catches for 526 yards and four scores … According to CBS Sports, Funchess only played 32 of the team's 70 offensive snaps on Sunday, though.

• Ben Gedeon (2013-16), LB, Minnesota Vikings: Started the Vikings' 24-10 loss to the Patriots over the weekend, and compiled four tackles … Gedeon has only begun four of the 11 clashes he's played in, and has logged 25 stops and a pass defended.

• Graham Glasgow (2011-15), OG, Detroit Lions: Received the starting nod at center in every contest for 4-8 Detroit, including Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Rams.



• Ryan Glasgow (2012-16), DT, Cincinnati Bengals: Tore his ACL Sept. 23 and will miss the remainder of the season … Finished the 2018 campaign with three appearances (no starts) and 11 tackles for the 5-7 Bengals. • Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles: Put on an outstanding performance in Monday night's 28-13 victory over Washington, notching three tackles, a sack and a forced fumble … The 30-year old has started all 12 games for 6-6 Philadelphia, and has posted 33 tackles, four sacks, a pass defended and a forced fumble.

Brandon Graham is happy Eagles can still win the NFC East



“Everything is still right in front of us. Don’t count us out. We got to go to Dallas and get a win. If we want it badly, to meet our goals, this is another opportunity to do it”#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Ef4WMHIpdz — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 4, 2018

• Leon Hall (2003-06), CB, Oakland Raiders: His season came to an end Nov. 30 when the Raiders placed him on the injured reserve list with a back ailment … Hall finished the 2018 campaign with four starts in 10 appearances, and racked up 25 tackles and three passes defended … Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas-Review Journal provided a bit more background on his injury situation … "On Nov. 18, the Raiders cornerback exited in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals with a back injury," Gehlken wrote. "It sidelined him Sunday at the Baltimore Ravens and led to his placement on injured reserve Friday. He endured a lower-back problem for much of his career before surgery in early 2016 improved the situation. It’s unclear if the current ailment is related to the previous one." • Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs: Has not seen action in 2018, serving as Pat Mahomes’ backup for the 10-2 Chiefs. • Willie Henry (2012-15), DT, Baltimore Ravens: Was placed on the 7-5 Ravens’ injured reserve list Oct. 23 with a herniated disk and won’t be eligible to return until the final two weeks of the regular season … Only appeared in three outings with no starts, and recorded three tackles and one sack. • Delano Hill (2013-16), S, Seattle Seahawks: Registered three stops in Seattle's 43-16 blowout of San Francisco … Hill has played in nine showdowns this season (missed three with injury), and has tallied 15 tackles for the 7-5 Seahawks.

• Khalid Hill (2013-17), FB, Seattle Seahawks: Resides on Seattle's injured reserve list and has not played in 2018. • Mo Hurst (2013-17), DT, Oakland Raiders: Came off the bench in Sunday's 40-33 loss to the Chiefs for the first time since the season-opener, and accumulated one tackle … The rookie has earned the starting nod in 10 of 12 tilts this year, and has compiled 28 stops, four sacks, three passes defended and a forced fumble.

• Kyle Kalis (2012-16), OG, Cleveland Browns: Was promoted to the Browns' 53-man roster Dec. 1 for the first time this year, and played in this weekend's 29-13 loss to Houston, marking his first appearance of 2018.

• Taylor Lewan (2009-13), OT, Tennessee Titans: Started 11 affairs at left tackle (missed one with a concussion), including Sunday's narrow 26-22 victory over the Jets. • Jourdan Lewis (2010-13), CB, Dallas Cowboys: Logged one tackle, a pass defended and the game-saving interception (for seven yards) in Dallas' 13-10 triumph over New Orleans … The 5-10, 195-pounder has competed in 11 clashes for the Cowboys, and has notched five tackles, a pass defended, a pick for seven yards, two fumble recoveries, a kickoff return for 19 yards and two rushing attempts that totaled 12 yards.

• Erik Magnuson (2012-16), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Did not play in the 49ers' 43-16 blowout loss to Seattle … Magnuson has only appeared in four contests, with his lone start coming at center in an Oct. 28 loss at Arizona. • Patrick Omameh (2008-12), OG, Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at left guard in Jacksonville's 6-0 triumph over the Colts … Omameh started the first six games of the season for the Giants, but was benched and then released on Nov. 10 … Jacksonville then signed him on Nov. 13, and he has appeared in all three outings with them (one start).

Patrick Omameh ended up playing not one but two roles for the #Jaguars Sunday when he returned to the starting lineup on the First Coast.

• Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, Cleveland Browns: Tied his season-high with eight tackles in a 29-13 setback to Houston, while also returning one kick for 27 yards … Peppers has begun all 12 showdowns for the 4-7-1 Browns, and has posted 60 stops, four passes defended, a fumble recovery, a 9.0-yard average on 20 punt returns and a 21.3 average on 16 kicks brought back.



• Jake Rudock (2015), QB, Detroit Lions: Has found a home on the 4-8 Lions’ practice squad, but has not been activated in 2018. • Jake Ryan (2010-14), LB, Green Bay Packers: On 4-7-1 Green Bay’s injured reserve and will miss the entire 2018 campaign after tearing his ACL Aug. 1. • Michael Schofield (2009-13), OG, Los Angeles Chargers: Started his 12th consecutive tilt at right guard in this weekend's 33-30 nail-biting win at Pittsburgh. • Dymonte Thomas (2013-16), S, Denver Broncos: Racked up a lone tackle and a fumble recovery in the Broncos' 24-10 victory at Cincinnati … The Ohio native has competed in eight affairs (missed four with injury), and has recorded six tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery.

• Matt Wile (2011-14), P, Minnesota Vikings: Punted five times for an impressive 45.6 average in Minnesota's 24-10 loss to the Patriots, while dropping two inside the New England 20-yard line … Wile has booted away 53 balls this season for a 44.7 average (20th in the NFL), landing 23 inside opponents' 20-yard line (tied for sixth in the NFL).

