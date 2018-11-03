The “Revenge Tour” for Michigan barreled ahead against Penn State.

After getting dominated against the Nittany Lions last season, the Wolverines were the ones doing the dominating. Michigan defeated Penn State 42-7 Saturday to move to 8-1.

This game was personal for the Wolverines.

“Every week, we take each game personally,” junior quarterback Shea Patterson said. “I wasn’t a part of the team last year, and I understand that Penn State ran up the score last year. Our mindset was just to come out here and play the best game, and if we had the chance, we were going to run it up, too.”

All week, Michigan talked about how they remembered last season’s defeat at Penn State. The way the Nittany Lions celebrated last year motivated them.

“This win was huge for us — just another game,” Winovich said. “That’s the way I went into it. Last year, you can either run from it or learn from it. Last year, I kind of got in over my head with the preparation. I think we all did.”

Michigan could’ve won and made it personal by a lesser score, but this team handed Penn State a complete performance.

“Yeah, these are personal,” Harbaugh said. “You want to strive for happiness, elation. You want to win. You want our guys to play well, and they did tonight. Really impressive from start to finish, all sides of the ball. That was a really impressive Michigan football team out there tonight and I’m really proud of them. Put an exclamation point with how proud I am of them."

Winning for Don Brown

For defensive coordinator Don Brown, this game meant even more.

Earlier this week, Brown talked about how much last year’s game stuck with him. He said he thought about it every day.

To make up for that, Brown’s defense played one of their best games of the season.

“Last year’s game haunts him,” junior linebacker Josh Uche said. “They tried to embarrass us last year and we weren’t about to let that happen again, so we did what we had to do and dominated. Coach Brown was happy. We wanted a shutout, but he was all smiles.”

Against Penn State, Michigan’s defense didn’t give up any points until late in the fourth quarter. Penn State had less than 200 yards of total offense. Michigan held Penn State to 2.3 yards per carry.

The Wolverines lived in Penn State’s backfield, racking up six tackles for a loss along with creating three turnovers.

Winovich said this was Brown’s revenge, but Brown is looking ahead.

“Coach Brown was an interesting character tonight,” Winovich said. “At some point, I expected that excited, happy attitude to come out, like I’ve seen in other games. Even after the game, I’m not a master interpreter of how people’s emotions are, but the guy’s got bigger things on his mind. He’s already shifted to next week. He wants to keep this thing rolling. He’s not complacent, and he’s not going to let us get complacent.”

Harbaugh was very happy with his defensive coordinator.

“The most impressive thing to me is Don Brown,” Harbaugh said. “Reminded of the old jingle in the 70s. You said Don Brown … you said it all . He’s the king of defensive coordinators. Lot of things. Lot of impressive things. We could list them for a long time.”

Offensive line continues to grow

The offensive line caught criticism for its performance in the season opener against Notre Dame, but ever since that game, the unit has been on the upswing.

Against Penn State, they continued their growth as the offense rushed for 259 yards and only gave up one sack.

Patterson has seen the development of the line since losing to the Irish.

“For both of us, it’s night and day, for the strength staff and Coach (Ed) Warinner,” Patterson said. “They’ve all just bought into everything and progressed every single week. It’s cool to see.”

It wasn’t an easy defensive line to go up against, but the Wolverines passed the test.

“We thought that was a really good defensive front, probably as good as ND’s, as good as we’ve played all year,” Harbaugh said. “Blocked the way they did, and a team that really does a tremendous job of tackles for loss. I know they are leading that category. We were able to stay away from the negative plays, the tackles for loss, the sacks.”

Instead of being a liability, Harbaugh has a strong offensive line has become a strength of the offense.

With the line playing like this, Michigan’s offense has found its groove.

“Good to see the guys ascending, playing good, playing confident,” Harbaugh said. “It’s good for our ball club and bodes well for us. All those guys up front have really improved their game and Ed Warinner, give him a lot of credit. The old ball coach Ed Warinner doing a heck of a job. Guys up front are just focused every week.”