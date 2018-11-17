Freshman kicker Jake Moody didn’t have much time to process he was going to get his first chance to kick field goals for Michigan.

Before the game, Moody found out he was tasked with filling in for sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin against IU Saturday in Michigan’s final home game of the season.

Nordin’s backup made it look effortless against the Hoosiers as he made all six of his field goal attempts.

“I found out in the locker room, right before we ran out onto the field,” Moody said. “Quinn wasn’t feeling too well, and he said it was going to be a game-time decision. He decided it would be best for me to go out there.”

The Wolverines needed Moody to come up big when their offense bogged down in the red zone. Michigan entered the red zone eight times, but only scored one touchdown on those trips.

“We had some adversity today in the red zone and it’s up to us to make it better this week and make sure we’re on our P’s and Q’s on Saturday,” senior running back Karan Higdon said.

While Michigan’s offense couldn’t score touchdowns in the red zone, having Moody step up helped erase Michigan’s red zone struggles.

“It was an incredible experience,” Moody said. “The guys out there made it really easy for me, the snaps and the holds by Cameron Chesseman and Will Hart. They made it really easy for me to just go out there and do my job.”

Nordin has helped Moody get ready for this moment in the spotlight.

“It felt great,” Moody said. “I’ve been practicing all season. Quinn has been a great role model for me. He’s taught me what to do before you get out there, to get your mind right before you kick.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was elated with Moody's performance.

“Talk about 139 years of Michigan football, to set a record with six field goals … that was a great job,” Harbaugh said. “He learned pregame that he had to get ready, and he was good. There was no facial expression change, no body language change, just went about his business of getting ready. Same when he was in there kicking. He was making them, no expression. Cool customer. Good thing for a kicker.”

One a day when Michigan was looking for someone to close the door on the Hoosiers, Moody answered that call.

“To have a freshman come out and kick the way he did was amazing,” Patterson said. “We got the ball down the field on a lot of drives and couldn’t finish some. Him going in there and finishing for us, that was great to see.”

Chase Winovich leaves with injury

This was supposed to be the perfect swan song for fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich.

Saturday was Winovich’s last game in Michigan Stadium, but it didn’t go the way he would’ve ever wanted. He went down with an injury midway through the game and had to be taken to the locker room.

When Winovich was on the ground with his injury, Patterson came over to see how his roommate was doing.

“I don’t know the severity of his injury,” Patterson said. “I know him really well. I just told him we love him, and we’re behind him no matter what happens. That’s really all you can do.”

Patterson had a simple message for his teammate.

“With his work ethic, a senior, his last game in The Big House, I just want to let him know I was there for him, and the whole team was there for him,” Patterson said.

Winovich was one of two of two Wolverines who appeared to suffer serious injuires against IU. Fifth-year senior running back Berkley Edwards was hurt on a kickoff and left the field on a stretcher.

“They’re part of our family,” junior defensive end Rashan Gary said. It’s a brotherhood. You see one of your brothers go down, of course you’re going to feel attacked and feel let down, hurt. But football is football.”

Gary had a different mentality when his defensive line partner left the game.

“When they went out, now the game is for them and us,” Gary said. “I tried to play every snap for Chase, just like he did when I wasn’t playing. That’s my brother, and we just had to play like that.”