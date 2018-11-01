Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 1

Junior quarterback Shea Patterson has lead U-M to a 7-1 record.
Brandon Brown
Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"We’ll see. I’m feeling good about him"
— Don Brown on Rashan Gary

Headlines:

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Don Brown Thinks Gary Is 'Very, Very Close'

- John Borton, Wolverine Watch: Next Stop On The Revenge Tour: Penn State

- Brandon Brown, Update on Four-Star Quarterback Harrison Bailey

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Don Brown Talks Patterson, PSU & More

- Dan Murphy, ESPN: Karan Higdon stayed, and Michigan's running game took off

