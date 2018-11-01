The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 1
Tweets of the Day:
We are motivated.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 1, 2018
It’s a big one on Saturday. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/EMPKyhX8Dz
👻 Happy Halloween from Michigan Football 👻#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/YvbiZfdHyx— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 31, 2018
The Big House was rocking vs Wisconsin a few weeks ago, let’s see if it can be even louder vs Penn State. https://t.co/V4vrgbDFF9— Grant Newsome (@grant_newsome) October 31, 2018
Wolverines are known for their striped backs, their keen sense of smell, and their ability to get to the quarterback.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 31, 2018
Watch #BTNTailgate live from Ann Arbor this Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on BTN. @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/f0cyFIfiQe
🗣 @joelklatt coming in HOT! 🗣— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 31, 2018
The @CFBonFOX analyst has major issues with the "flawed logic" of the College Football Playoff committee and rankings, and he says it's hurting the B1G.
Joel, the floor is yours... 👂 pic.twitter.com/xvEYNg5Bol
Some Michigan fans weren't happy with @Marcus_Ray29 last week.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 31, 2018
We think they'll like this prediction better. 👀 pic.twitter.com/RdqGQ8t4B3
6️⃣ DAYS#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/WaSSnVD2rS— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 31, 2018
Ya haven’t heard Harbaugh like this before https://t.co/i1vdpLSRL3— Mike Hall (@BTNMikeHall) October 31, 2018
Wolverine Emma Way is the 2018 #B1GFH Offensive Player of the Year! The conference's leading scorer w 17 goals, she's the 8th Michigan player to earn the award. @emmatway #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/F3Ta0YTsaN— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) October 31, 2018
.@umichgolf's Pilon Channeling Golf's Mental Side into Studies— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 31, 2018
📰 | https://t.co/fiCDvVipD4#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/AcLgHlnv5D
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Don Brown Thinks Gary Is 'Very, Very Close'
- John Borton, Wolverine Watch: Next Stop On The Revenge Tour: Penn State
- Brandon Brown, Update on Four-Star Quarterback Harrison Bailey
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Don Brown Talks Patterson, PSU & More
- Dan Murphy, ESPN: Karan Higdon stayed, and Michigan's running game took off